Updated 7 a.m.: State mobilization has been ordered for the Evans Canyon Fire in the Wenas Valley, according to the Washington State Fire Marshal.
The fire started at 2:30 p.m. Monday eight miles northwest of Naches and grew to 4,000 acres overnight in high winds, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.
It is threatening 125 structures, power lines, radio towers, and agricultural crops, the fire marshal's office said, and evacuation notices are in place. The fire is burning in grass, brush and light timber.
All homes north of Wenas Lake were moved to Level 3 (go now) evacuations at around 9 p.m. People in that area should leave immediately for their safety.
All homes south of Stagecoach RV Park to the Wenas Dam were under Level 2 (be ready) evacuations. Residents in that area should be ready to evacuate immediately if conditions change.
Anyone who evacuated and needs assistance with lodging can contact the Red Cross at 509-594-0016.
North Wenas Road was closed to general traffic at Longmire Road.
The forecast calls for strong, gusty northwest winds on Tuesday afternoon and evening again, according to Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management. A decent amount of instability will be present in the mid levels of the atmosphere, potentially making for a more critical fire weather day Tuesday, a Facebook post said. Temperatures in the 90s are in the forecast this week.
For updates on evacuation levels and other information, follow Yakima Valley Emergency Management on Facebook.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, the state fire marshal's office said.