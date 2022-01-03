Some COVID-19 test and vaccination sites will be closed Monday because of inclement weather, according to a news release from the Yakima Health District.
The Sunnyside Community Center testing site will be closed Monday, and the health district office will not be open for in-person services, according to the release. Mobile vaccination clinics have been canceled.
The Yakima State Fair Park testing site at 1301 S. Fair Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the release.
The testing site at Yakima Valley College is not open on Mondays.
People can visit www.YakimaTesting.org for more testing site locations or www.YakimaVaccines.org for more vaccination sites. People can also call 2-1-1 for more information.
