Senior care facilities throughout Yakima are taking preventative measures to protect against the new coronavirus.
Most of the 10 deaths attributed to coronavirus in Washington state are connected to Life Care Center, a nursing home in Kirkland. “While the situation is evolving, at this time we believe that older patients and those with chronic medical conditions may be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19,” the state Department of Health said on its website.
There are no known cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County, according to the health district. But hygiene measures have increased throughout the community, and local senior centers are doing their part. All of the local senior centers contacted Wednesday said they are following Centers for Disease Control recommendations.
At Landmark Care Center in Yakima, signs are posted asking visitors not to enter if they have flu or respiratory symptoms. Staff are encouraged to stay home if they’re sick, and the health of residents is being monitored.
“The bottom line is just (use) good, solid universal practices for hand washing,” said administrator Jane Davis. The center has conducted training on hand washing with staff, to reiterate the importance of the basic practice, she said.
So far, there’s no cause for concern in the facility, she said. If there were to be symptoms within the center, she said staff are prepared with knowledge on isolation practice.
Beyond that, Davis said, the best course of action is simply not to overreact.
“It’s just like with the flu, really truly,” she said. “You can’t overreact.”
Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in Union Gap is also following CDC recommendations on hygiene.
“We are also taking precautions by limiting staff travel and have outlined additional proactive measures that we will introduce as this situation continues to evolve,” the parent organization said in an email. “We take this situation very seriously and remain committed to maintaining a safe, nurturing place for our caregivers to provide quality care for our residents and their families.”
Living Care Retirement Community in Yakima has posted extra signs reminding visitors of proper hand washing and advising them to stay away if they are ill. The center has increased the frequency of sanitation and is making sure it has adequate supplies and equipment. Staffers have increased education efforts for employees and residents.
"The management team has met and will continue to meet as new information is available to review plans, including the possibility that we would implement a screening processes for people entering our nursing center, if it is identified that the virus has spread to the Yakima area," staff said in an email.
The Harman Center on 65th Avenue in Yakima, which offers a number of programs for seniors, is closed this week for its annual deep cleaning. It is scheduled to reopen next week.