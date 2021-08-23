High winds Sunday didn’t contribute to much growth on the Schneider Springs Fire.
As of Monday morning, the fire 18 miles northwest of Naches was 67,534 acres with 3% containment, according to a Monday morning update from the fire incident team.
"Wind was a high concern from the predicted weather going into the day, but the fire remained mostly on the ground and the winds did not contribute to any significant fire growth," the update said.
A virtual public meeting is planned at 7:30 p.m. Monday on the Schneider Springs Fire Facebook page.
Structure protection efforts will continue Monday, with crews and bulldozers continuing to build indirect containment lines on the north end of the fire on Bumping River Road corridor. Firefighters are continuing to assess work needed to protect private property along State Route 410 and U.S. Highway 12.
“Helicopters will assist efforts to keep fire in the Little Rattlesnake drainage while crews finish fire lines around the communications tower site to protect critical infrastructure,” the update said. “On Forest Roads 1500 system south of the communication tower, fire managers will keep scouting for opportunities to contain the southern portion of the fire along Bethel Ridge north of Highway 12 and Rimrock Lake.”
A total of 554 people are assigned with 13 crews, 41 engines, six bulldozers, five aircraft and 17 pieces of other heavy equipment.
Evacuation levels were reduced Sunday. State Route 410 is at a Level 2 “be set” evacuation level. Bumping River Road remained in a Level 3 “go now” order. U.S. 12 was reduced to a Level 1 “be ready” evacuation order. The Level 1 notice affects private property only, it said.
Parts of the Okanagan-Wenatchee National Forest and the Oak Creek Wildlife Unit between Highway 12 and State Route 410 are closed because of the fire. The highways remain open.
Smoke outlook
Wind is carrying more smoke from the fire, which likely will continue today. A smoke outlook issued Monday morning said west to northwest winds are expected, which will push smoke through the 410 and 12 corridors in the afternoon. Latest simulations are showing Yakima region with air quality in the moderate to unhealthy for sensitive group levels Monday.
“If southwest transport winds occurs on Tuesday, it will give the Yakima region a temporary break from the smoke,” the report said.
The best time to enjoy activity will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, the report said. White Swan residents might want to close windows Monday evening when smoke will be heaviest, the report said.