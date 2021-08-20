The Schneider Springs Fire northwest of Naches grew by roughly 8,000 acres overnight and continued to threaten structures Friday morning.
The fire was at 64,484 acres Friday morning, up from 56,422 acres Thursday. The fire has burned an area slightly more than three times the size of the city of Yakima.
“Extreme fire behavior was observed on the east and south sides of the fire,” the fire report said.
A combination of wind and heavy fuel produced large fire growth, it said.
Evacuations, past efforts
All residents along State Route 410 from the intersection of Highway 12 to Little Naches and Bumping Lake Road are under Level 3 “go now” evacuation orders, according to the fire incident team.
Level 2 “be ready” evacuation notices have been issued for all residents along Highway 12 from the intersection of State Route 410 to the top end of Tieton Reservoir Road. Residents are advised to have family, pets and important documents ready to go.
Fire crews were working along the Bumping River Road and in the Nile-Cliffdell area laying hoses and sprinklers and cleaning up areas around buildings Thursday, said Joe Frenz, an operations trainee with the fire management team.
On Thursday night, the fire continued to push toward Nile Road in the area, and crews were working to save structures. No structures have been lost, according to Chief Ryan Clark of Nile-Cliffdell Fire and Rescue District at a Thursday evening briefing.
“Burnout operations between FS 1500 and 1600 roads was highly effective in creating a buffer of black between residents of Nile and the fire,” he said in a message read during the meeting. “The burnout was reasonably low intensity and damage to tree crowns was minimal.”
The fire was also moving northeast toward the Cliffdell area, Wood said, and crews were on the ground with hoses and sprinklers scouting for structures to protect.
A Red Cross shelter has been established at Summit View Church of Christ, 100 N. 72nd Ave., in Yakima. Those needing shelter may call 509-929-4230. Horace Ward, Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management’s operations manager, said people can also call for help in evacuating animals to the State Fair Park.
There are 500 firefighters working the fire. They planned to continue defending structures in the Bumping Lake, Goose Prairie and 410 corridors, as well as complete fireline preparation on the north and east flanks of the fire. North and northwest winds were expected to continue growing the fire on all perimeter areas.
The fire was started by a lightning strike Aug. 3 and was first spotted Aug. 4. The fire remains uncontained.