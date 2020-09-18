Wildfire smoke is expected to lift Saturday in the Yakima Valley after more than a week of unhealthy air quality.
An air quality advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday.
Air quality, while still unhealthy Friday, was starting to show some sign of improvement from earlier in the week. At 10 a.m., Yakima had an air quality rating of 240, with 258 in Toppenish and 296 in Sunnyside.
A rating of 50 or less means good air quality. A rating of 300 or more indicates air quality is hazardous.
Once the air quality improves to be “moderate” or “good,” the state Department of Health’s air quality program staff suggests the following:
• Windows should be opened for at least 15 minutes. It's best to wait a few hours before opening windows to make sure there's sustained improvement in air quality.
• Clean hard surfaces with plain soap and water, dust with a dry or damp microfiber cloth and try and use a vacuum with a HEPA filter. Vacuuming without one can send dust into the air.
• Outdoor exercise should only happen once the air quality becomes “moderate” and “good.” People with health conditions should limit their time outside when the air is in the “moderate” range.