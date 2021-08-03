The Yakima school board could get a new member if preliminary election results hold.
Newcomer Ryan Beckett led the race Position 2 race with 2,000 votes, or 40.5% of the vote. He was followed by KateAshley Clarke, who had a 46-vote lead over incumbent Don Davis Jr. on Tuesday night. Clarke had 1,481 votes, or 29.98%, of the vote compared to Davis with 1,435 votes, or 29%.
The top two vote-getters move on to the November ballot to decide the seat.
Davis was elected to the school board in 2016 before being elected in 2017. He could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Neither Clarke nor Beckett have previous elected experience, but Beckett previously served for eight years as a board member of the Yakima Schools Foundation.
Beckett said he felt “cautiously optimistic” about his lead in the race.
“I’m feeling very grateful tonight — very grateful — and I feel like I’ve got to keep working all the way through November,” he said.
He said leading up to the primary election he had made an effort to connect with as many voters as he could to understand their interests, concerns and thoughts around the school district. Beckett said he had been impressed by how many people had reached out to him by phone or email with questions, and said support from community members and organizations helped move his campaign forward.
Although the race to stay on the ballot was a tighter one, Clarke said she was excited to have a lead in the preliminary count.
“I’m really excited and I’m humbled and honored by the support of the constituents who voted for me,” she said. “I’m excited to keep advocating for students and parent choice and administrative accountability. I think Yakima School District has a lot to offer and the students are highly capable and talented and I just can’t wait to be involved in setting the direction for the school district.”
Selah school board
Two Selah school board positions also were on the primary ballot. In the race for Selah’s at-large school board position, Nicole Church led with 36.48% of the vote, or 692 votes. Seven votes separated Jamie Morford and Timothy R. Ausink. Morford had 598 votes, or 31.5%, and Ausink had 591 votes, or 31.2%.
For Selah board’s District 2 position, Joe Catron had a strong lead, garnering 45.93% of the vote with 863 votes. Scott Church had 27.2% of the preliminary vote with 511 votes, followed by Kristi Wilbert with 489 votes, or 26.02%.
More votes are expected to be tallied Wednesday, as well as in the following days as more ballots arrive by mail. Primary election results will be certified on Aug. 17.