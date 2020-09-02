Updated 3:01 p.m.: Five homes have been destroyed in the Evans Canyon Fire, officials said in an afternoon news release.
The destruction of the five primary residences represents "the greatest loss of property to fire in Yakima County in nearly five years," the release said.
"Today is the first day of healing and recovery," Yakima Valley Emergency Management Operations Manager Horace Ward said in the release.
About 900 homes are covered by Level 3 (go now) evacuation orders, officials said a news conference at the Old Naches Valley Primary School on Wednesday afternoon. The homes that were lost were in the Conrad Ranch area.
The fire was at 30,000 acres as of 7 a.m. and has been growing today.
Yakima Valley Emergency Management urged people to stay away from the fire area. Onlookers are causing distractions and affecting the response.
They also said no physical donations are being accepted because of COVID-19 restrictions. The best way to help is to donate money to the Red Cross.
More than 60 families have been housed by the Red Cross at two Yakima-area hotels, said Michele Roth, executive director of the Red Cross for Central and Southeastern Washington. The organization can't use large, open-layout shelters because of the pandemic, she said. It also has not set up a physical emergency response location, but it has established a 24-hour emergency phone line at 509-594-0016.
"Anybody who has been displaced by this fire can call that numbers," Roth said. "That phone is manned 24 hours."
State Fair Park in Yakima has also opened its RV parking for those displaced and has stable space for animals. Those who need it can enter at Gate 5 near the corner of Nob Hill Boulevard and Fair Avenue. It is free to evacuees.
As of early afternoon, there were only a few animals sheltered at the fairgrounds, but Central Washington State Fair CEO Kathy Kramer was expecting more this afternoon.
"If we run out of space, we won't turn anyone away," she said. "We'll tie them up to a tree or to a fencepost, and I've always had that philosophy. We don't care if they're four-legged, they're feathers, even if they slither we'll take their animals because I can't imagine being in the perils of a fire. And we're so fortunate that we have these assets and we can respond to the community."
Updated 11:45 a.m.: The Evans Canyon Fire grew significantly Tuesday night, pushed by high winds.
The fire was listed at 12,900 acres Wednesday morning, an increase of 8,900 acres. Containment was at 0%.
As of Wednesday morning, the fire was moving primarily to the southeast and northeast, according to an update from the incident command team. Winds of 15 to 18 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph are expected to continue Wednesday evening, posing challenges for containment.
Regional Northwest incident management team spokesperson Roland Emetaz said those increasing winds this afternoon along with plenty of dry fuels could create difficult conditions. He also noted firefighters will face hotter-than-average temperatures for this time of year with highs in the 90s through Sunday in Naches, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
The fire started at 2:30 p.m. Monday about eight miles northwest of Naches and grew rapidly in the Wenas Valley. The fire crossed the Yakima-Kittitas county line Tuesday. Emetaz said the cause won't likely be known for at least a few days.
Level 3 (go now) evacuation orders are in place for all homes north of Wenas Lake, west of Longmire Lane and north of Naches Wenas Road in Selah, and north to the (Kittitas) County line. Level 3 evacuations also extend south to Wenas Creek.
A Level 2 (be prepared to go) evacuation order is in place to the east of Sheep Company Road to the Yakima River, and in the Yakima Canyon.
About 200 firefighters were on the ground Wednesday, supported by aircraft. Additional crews, engines and other equipment have been ordered.
The incident command team said it planned assessments Wednesday to determine the number and locations of lost structures.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency authorized the use of federal funds midday Tuesday to help with the Evans Canyon Fire. About 430 homes were covered by evacuation orders and two homes were damaged at the time of the state’s request, a FEMA news release said. Updated evacuation numbers were not immediately available Wednesday morning.
North Wenas Road is closed at Longmire Road. BBQ Flats and Wenas recreation areas are closed. The Yakima River Canyon is now closed, including boat launches and campgrounds.
The Kittitas County evacuation areas covered the Umptanum and Durr road recreation areas, not homes, as of Tuesday evening, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office said. Durr Road is closed at Umptanum Road, and Umptanum-Wenas Road is local traffic only. The public is advised to stay out of the area.
For updated evacuation maps, click here. More information is posted on inciweb (click here) and the Yakima Valley Emergency Management Facebook page.