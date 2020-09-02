• Evacuees can take farm animals and RVs to State Fair Park (1301 S. Fair Ave. in Yakima). Call 509-574-1919 for more information.

• Anyone who evacuated and needs assistance with lodging can contact the Red Cross at 509-594-0016.

Evacuation levels

Level 1: Ready. Level 1 notices are an alert. Now is the time to get ready. Refine your evacuation plans and gather the things you’ll need if you must evacuate. Residents with special needs, or those with pets or livestock, should take note and make preparations for relocating family members, pets and livestock.

Level 2: Set. Level 2 evacuations indicate there is a significant risk to your area. The fire (or other danger) is moving closer to you. A mandatory evacuation order may be issued at any time. Now is the time to prepare for immediate evacuation. Residents should voluntarily relocate to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the area, or be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

Level 3: Go! Level 3 means you are in immediate danger. Load your family and pets into your vehicle, and GO NOW.