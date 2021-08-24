Cooler weather will aid firefighting efforts on the Schneider Springs Fire the next couple of days as an onshore flow with some precipitation moves through.
The fire 18 miles northwest of Naches was 68,193 acres on Monday afternoon, with 3% containment. No structures have been lost and some evacuation levels were reduced on Sunday.
A new Type 1 fire incident team from the Pacific Northwest arrived over the weekend, and 554 people are working on the fire. The blaze was caused by lightning on Aug. 3.
Several members of the new team spoke during a virtual public meeting on Monday, answering questions about fire activity, damage and when popular recreation areas might reopen.
The weather outlook for the next few days looks good with lower temperatures and higher humidity, they said.
Incident Commander Rob Allen said the team wants to keep the fire from moving any farther south and to keep U.S. Highway 12 and State Route 410 open. Crews also want to get the rivers and lakes in the area back open for recreation, but public safety is the biggest focus, he said.
No structures have been lost. One structure on Forest Road 1500 had some damage, said Tony Miller of Yakima Valley Emergency Management.
Part of State Route 410 is at a Level 2 “be set” evacuation level. Bumping River Road remains in a Level 3 “go now” order. U.S. 12 was reduced to a Level 1 “be ready” evacuation order on Sunday.
Allen said the Bumping River Road corridor is still in a Level 3 because it’s on the edge of the fire, it’s not a wide road and there are firefighting crews stationed there with limited access.
Aircraft were active with water drops on the south end of the fire on Monday, and crews are putting a lot of effort on Bethel Ridge, he said. Twelve crews, fire helicopters and 41 engines were assigned to the fire Tuesday.
Allen also said people will not see containment numbers jump much. Containment refers to secure fire line surrounding the fire.
“Every place on this fire we’re going to call contained has had a crew go out and literally someone walking along the edge, putting their hands in the ash and making sure it’s cold and not going to go anywhere,” Allen said. “And then we’re going to call it contained.”
It takes time, and those people are needed elsewhere at the moment, Allen said.
The area that’s contained is to west of Nile Road, which looks secure, operations section chief Reggie Bray said.
Closures
Naches District Ranger Aaron Stockton fielded a number of questions about the closure order for U.S. Forest Service land between State Route 410 and Highway 12. Parts of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest and the state’s Oak Creek Wildlife Unit between Highway 12 and State Route 410 are closed because of the fire. Forest closure orders, which cover public land, are different from evacuation levels.
Stockton said while there are still concerns about the fire between 12 and 410, it is possible the Little Naches area north of 410 might open later in the week.
The Pacific Crest Trail is open, though hikers should not go east into the closure area, he said.
He also responded to questions about rafting on the Tieton River during the annual flip flop, which is coming up soon.
“That area is currently closed to access on Forest Service lands, so pull offs that people use to get to the river are closed,” Stockton said. “We do have ongoing conversations with commercial rafting company guides and we’re monitoring the situation every day to determine what the risk would be when those activities are slated to commence.”
He said there also are continuing conversations about camping at Rimrock and Clear lakes.
Damage to forest
Responding to another question, Bray said the fire burned in and around the Cougar Flat campground.
“It will look a bit different but it’s not destroyed,” he said. “It’s still intact.”
Allen said a specialized team will come in after the fire to evaluate damage to the forest, hillsides and stream banks, and start repair and rehabilitation efforts.
“When you look at the map and you see everything is all red, you get the impression that everything is destroyed, and that really is not the case,” he said.
“The fire had a couple of days where it made some big runs and had some areas that it cleaned up, but a lot of places it’s burning in right now it’s a vacuum fire. It’s moving along slowly and taking care of things it would normally be doing when we do our prescribed burns in the spring and fall.
“Just because it’s red doesn’t mean it’s been slicked off.”