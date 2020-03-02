The latest: A person who was tested for novel coronavirus in Yakima County had results come back negative, the Yakima Health District said Monday.
There are no cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County, the health district said.
The test was done by the state Department of Health's lab in Shoreline. Previously tests had to go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, in Atlanta.
In the future, health district said it will notify the public about confirmed cases of COVID-19 only.
When a person is suspected to have COVID-19, the person is put under self-quarantine. If the case is confirmed to be COVID-19, the health district will immediately notify the public, said Dr. Teresa Everson, health officer for the Yakima Health District.
“At that point in time additional preventative measures may be asked of the public,” she said in the release. “For now, we are asking the community to continue to practice frequent handwashing and appropriate cough etiquette.”
Three others in Yakima County, who were flagged based on travel history, went into quarantine and self-monitoring, but were cleared after showing no symptoms, said Lilián Bravo, director of public health partnerships for the Yakima Health District.
While residents should pay attention to symptoms, risk in Yakima County remains low for now, she said.
"If you haven't had that contact (with a COVID-19 case) or been in some of these areas that are showing areas of COVID-19, there really isn't a cause for concern," she said. "The situation in our county is quite different right now."
For the latest local information from the Yakima Health District, click here.
Six people have now died from coronavirus in Washington state, health officials said Monday as local leaders said they would purchase a hotel to use as a hospital and provide housing for vulnerable homeless people amid outbreak fears.
Dr. Jeff Duchin from Public Health – Seattle & King County announced four new deaths. Five people were from King County and one from Snohomish County. All died at a hospital in Kirkland.
Researchers said earlier the virus may have been circulating for weeks undetected in Washington state.
State basketball: Championship matches in Yakima, Tacoma and Spokane are continuing as scheduled, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association said in a statement Monday.
State 1A/2A basketball runs Wednesday through Saturday at the SunDome in Yakima.
“The WIAA has been working with arena staff at each of the three sites to disinfect high-touch areas,” it said.
Attendees are encouraged to spread out when possible. Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout each site.
“WIAA Staff is in communication with the Washington State Department of Health and will continue to receive guidance regarding our upcoming events,” it said. “The safety of participants and fans is the primary focus of our organization and we encourage those planning to attend to follow the prevention guidelines distributed by the Center for Disease Control.”
School districts: Several school districts throughout Yakima County have updates about the coronavirus on their websites, as well as information about when to keep students home from school. They recommend families follow practices for preventing the common cold, flu and respiratory viruses.
Those measures include staying home if a student has a fever of 100 degrees or higher, has thrown up or had diarrhea in the past 24 hours or has had body aches, fatigue or frequent headaches, for example.
Districts point to the state Department of Health and CDC websites for updates and best health practices.
Yakima School District is creating contingency plans in case the coronavirus situation in Washington state worsens dramatically, it said on its website, adding that the effort was “out of an abundance of caution.”