Additional evacuation orders are expected Thursday on the Schneider Springs Fire burning 18 miles northwest of Naches.
The Schneider Springs fire grew to more than 56,000 acres Thursday morning. Power lines along State Route 410 were shut off in response to the fire’s extreme behavior.
The growth in acreage amounted to roughly 24,000 acres since Wednesday, with large growth to the southeast. A Thursday morning report from the fire incident team said more evacuations are pending. More information will be provided through Yakima Valley Emergency Management, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office and the Schneider Springs Fire Facebook page.
"Fire activity the last few days has been continuous and aggressive," the report said. "Northwest winds fueled fire through drainages, making it difficult to hold the fire perimeter."
The fire pushed down toward the Nile community and crews initiated defensive operations between Clover Springs and Bethel Ridge Road during which power was temporarily disconnected to the area. In the south along Rattlesnake and Lost Creek drainages, large growth pushed the fire beyond Forest Road 1500.
At the request of the incident management team, Pacific Power shut off power to all lines from Woodshed to Little Naches along the 410, Yakima Valley Emergency Management said in a Facebook post.
Public safety power shutoffs for wildfires are a preventative approach power companies have begun using in recent years in areas at high risk of wildfires. While they are commonplace in California, they’re rarely used in Washington. Pacific Power first designated the area around Nile as a spot that could experience power shutoffs in 2019, but it has never previously been implemented there.
All residents west of Nile Road are under a Level 3 “go now” evacuation order, in addition to Rock Creek Road to Little Naches Road along State Route 410, and south to Nile Road and the Bumping River Road and drainage area.
State Route 410 from Eagle Rock north to Rock Creek Road and from Little Naches Road west to Bumping River Road is at Level 2 “be set.”
A Red Cross shelter has been established at Summit View Church of Christ, 100 N. 72nd Ave., in Yakima. Those needing shelter may call 509-929-4230.
A virtual community meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. through Facebook on the Schneider Springs Fire page.
There are 500 firefighters working the fire. They planned to continue defending structures in the Bumping Lake, Goose Prairie and 410 corridors, as well as complete fireline preparation on the north and east flanks of the fire. North and northwest winds were expected to continue growing the fire on all perimeter areas.
Four tankers and three helicopters assisted from the air on Wednesday.
The fire was started by a lightning strike Aug. 3 and was first spotted Aug. 4. The fire remains uncontained.