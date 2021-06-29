The Toppenish Creek Longhouse outside White Swan and the Wapato Longhouse near Wapato are open until further notice to anyone who needs relief from the heat.
Air conditioning is on and water is provided, according to a Facebook post. The kitchen at the Toppenish Creek Longhouse, located on Mission Road near White Swan, is available. Those who use it must clean and sanitize it afterward.
Any donations are appreciated. Call 509-874-9117 for more information.
The Wapato Longhouse is located at 1153 Donald Wapato Road.
In another option offered because of the heat, Yakama Nation employees may choose to work 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday instead of the regular hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.. That option was also offered Tuesday.