Janice Deccio and Mark Shervey will advance to the Nov. 2 general election, having outdrawn fellow Yakima City Council District 4 candidates Eduardo Luis Gutierrez Jr. and Tony Sandoval in Tuesday's primary.
Deccio, communications and events coordinator for Catholic Charities, drew 41% of the vote. Shervey, who owns MAK Daddy Coffee Roasters, drew 30% of the vote. Gutierrez, an operator at Novolex Shields, had 10%. Sandoval, who temporarily closed his party-rentals business A1 Jumpers due to the COVID pandemic, had 18%.
Deccio, who has raised the second-most campaign money of the four, with $4,875, according to the state Public Disclosure Commission, has focused her campaign on issues including affordable housing and crime suppression. The latter issue, in particular her focus on crime prevention, seemed to resonate with voters on the campaign trail, she said.
"Having had some pretty bad stretches this summer with shootings in our district, people are pretty serious about getting some kind of solution," Deccio said.
Shervey, who has raised the most campaign money of the four with $5,377, is running on a platform that includes streamlining regulatory processes for businesses and aiding the Yakima Police Department in its recruiting. He did not return a voicemail seeking comment for this story.
Whichever of them wins in November will be elected to a four-year term representing the 4th District. The district primarily includes residents living west of downtown Yakima and roughly borders D Street to the north, West Mead Avenue to the south, South Sixth Street to the east and South 32nd Avenue to the west. The district's incumbent, Kay Funk, announced last year that she wouldn't seek re-election. She has endorsed Deccio.
Neither Deccio nor Shervey has previously run for office. Sandoval, who ran for Yakima City Council in 2015 and 2017 and the 4th Congressional District seat in 2014, was the only one in this race with experience as a candidate. But both remaining candidates had public profiles prior to joining the race. Deccio has held several prominent communications jobs in the Yakima Valley and is related by marriage to the late Alex Deccio, R-Yakima, who served 32 years in the state House and Senate. Shervey, in addition to his ownership of MAK Daddy, has been involved with the Yakima County Development Association.
Each has scored prominent endorsements. In addition to Funk, Deccio counts former Yakima Mayor Mary Place and current Union Gap Deputy Mayor Roger Wentz among her supporters. Shervey, meanwhile, has the support of the influential Central Washington Home Builders Association.
Deccio said Monday night that she plans to study the precinct-by-precinct results from the primary before the general election, in hopes of finding places where she can improve her showing.
"I'm going to try to reach out more and learn more about what happened in our precinct, so I can target a little more where I missed," she said. "I want to ask people more, communicate more."