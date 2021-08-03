Lisa Wallace and Matt Brown will face off in November for the Yakima City Council District 6 seat, having outpolled two other candidates in Monday's primary.
Wallace, co-owner of Peak Performance Sports and Spine and Lisa Wallace Consulting, received 41% of the vote. Brown, an operations pastor at Foursquare Church and owner of a video production company, received 39% of the vote.
Sam Johnson, a state financial examiner received 15%. And Garth McKinney, a property manager who is awaiting trial on two counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and one count of third-degree malicious mischief stemming from a March incident in which police say McKinney smashed a window and pointed a pistol at the parents of his child’s mother, received 5%.
The winner of the Nov. 2 general election will be elected to a four-year term in the City Council seat currently held by Brad Hill, who did not seek re-election. District 4 covers much of northwest Yakima.
Wallace, who is on the Yakima Planning Commission and is the former Yakima County Juvenile Court manager, is running on a platform that includes reviving the city's Economic Development Department and preventing gang violence with both adequately funded police and a broader community coalition. In an interview after Monday's results came in, she said those issues seemed to resonate with people. Voters she spoke with during the campaign appreciated her focus on "actual issues and being nonpartisan in a nonpartisan race," she said.
"I really do believe there is not a Democratic or Republican garbage service," she said. "Water, sewer and garbage are an important role for the city, and they're completely nonpartisan."
The City Council is a nonpartisan body. But Brown, who came to prominence locally for launching a Facebook page where he posted Yakima Health District COVID-19 statistics, is the Yakima County Republican state committeeman and prominently features Republican iconography on his campaign website. He did not respond to voicemails seeking comment for this story.
Neither Brown nor Wallace has previously held elected office. But both ran well-funded, highly visible primary campaigns. Of the four candidates, Wallace raised the most campaign money ahead of the primary, with $32,141. Brown raised the second-most campaign money ahead of the primary, with $20,635, according to the state Public Disclosure Commission.
By contrast, Johnson raised $3,934. And McKinney opted for the PDC's mini-reporting option, meaning he planned to spend less than $5,000 and was not required to report donations. He later said he was changing to full reporting, but the PDC website does not indicate a change was made.
The amount of money raised and spent during the primary indicated plenty of interest in the District 6 seat. Wallace said Monday she was pleased with the turnout numbers, relative to the other two City Council seats up for election — 2,859 votes counted in District 6, compared to 346 in District 2 and 803 in District 4.
She said Monday she planned to get a good night's sleep, then get back to campaigning.
"I'm ready to just continue to go out and meet people," she said. "Doorbelling is a really interesting experience, so I will get back to work and go out and listen."