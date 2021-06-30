Heat continues to be an issue for presses printing the Yakima Herald-Republic.
Record-setting temperatures have caused equipment overheating and shutdowns, leading to delays in home delivery of the Herald.
Most routes will be delivered today. However, several carriers have other jobs and are unable to deliver today, so they will deliver Wednesday papers Thursday. The areas effected are Cowiche, Tieton, Moxee, Sunnyside and northeast Yakima.
Print customers with a digital subscription can access an electronic facsimile of today's Herald at replica.yakimaherald.com.
Monday's home delivery of the Herald was also delayed by heat-related production failures. Many subscribers received their Monday print editions along with their Tuesday papers.