Gov. Jay Inslee has added Yakima and Kittitas counties to an emergency proclamation related to flooding and winter weather.
Statewide, road damage from snow and flooding is estimated at $3 million, the governor’s office said. The Washington State Department of Transportation has started to repair roads through emergency procurement procedures.
Yakima County saw limited, minor flooding Friday as the Yakima and Naches rivers approached flood stage. A closure on State Route 410 over Chinook Pass was moved east 9 miles Monday because of road damage from flooding. The route normally closes in the winter because of snow and avalanche danger.
Flooding also occurred in Kittitas County, with a mudslide in the Morgan Creek slope area Saturday. The slide damaged a private road and water supply, and cut off access to one home, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office said.
The slide was in the vicinity of the Jolly Mountain Fire in 2017. The state Department of Natural Resources evaluated the area and determined the mountain face is stable, a sheriff’s office news release said.
The emergency proclamation covers 25 counties in the state: Clallam, Clark, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Lewis, Mason, Pacific, Pierce, San Juan, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, Thurston, Wahkiakum, Walla Walla, Whatcom and now Columbia, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas and Yakima counties.