Evacuation orders for the Evans Canyon Fire grew again Tuesday afternoon, stretching further into Yakima County and to part of Kittitas County.
The fire started at 2:30 p.m. Monday eight miles northwest of Naches, and grew rapidly Tuesday afternoon in northwest and southeast following the Wenas Creek valley. A large plume of smoke was visible in Ellensburg, said Ben Shearer, a public information officer for the Type 3 incident management team responding to the fire.
The fire was attempting to crawl up the hillsides on either side of the creek, he said, and crews were working hard to keep it down. By about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, the fire was at 6,000 acres and was 0% contained, he said.
“We know it’s bigger than that, we just don’t have any mapping,” he said.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency authorized the use of federal funds midday Tuesday to help with the Evans Canyon Fire. About 430 homes were covered by evacuation orders and two homes were damaged at the time of the state's request, a FEMA news release said.
Between 250 and 300 firefighters were on the ground fighting the fire Tuesday, said Shearer. Four strike teams from at least three different areas in the state, as well as some contractor crews, were responding to the fire, he said, along with aircraft.
Level 3 (go now) evacuation orders were extended at about 3:40 p.m. southwest to include more of Conrad Road in Selah, and evacuation notices stretched north past the Yakima-Kittitas County line, said Shearer. People in that zone should leave immediately for their safety.
The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office said the public is advised to stay out of the Umptanum and Durr road recreation areas. Durr Road is closed at Umptanum Road, and Umptanum-Wenas Road is local traffic only.
“Some people are like, ‘Man, I’m a long ways from the fire and you’re giving me an evacuation Level 3,’ but the reality is we’re going to have a pretty big box (impacted) by the time this is done,” said Shearer.
While he said residents on the edges of the evacuation zone could take more time to prepare to leave, “Increased activity means increased traffic. So when you decide to leave, it might make it harder to leave.”
Selah resident Leah Gutierrez was among those confused about whether to evacuate or wait. Smoke had begun to fill her house Monday night and persisted Tuesday, but flames could not be seen from her property. Driving nearby along Longmire Lane, she said she had seen the fire jump from one place to the next in the wind. With the right gust, it might move toward her property, she said.
Gutierrez and her husband were moving cars Tuesday afternoon and preparing to move their goats, cats and dogs. They were hoping for the best.
Shearer said high winds were expected to decrease Tuesday night, hopefully giving firefighters an opportunity to contain some of the fire. A larger Type 2 fire team is expected to arrive Tuesday evening and begin work on the fire Wednesday morning.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.