Firefighters anticipate that the weather will give them a break in battling the Schneider Springs fire Wednesday.
Calmer winds, lower temperatures and higher humidity are expected to slow fire activity, as well as provide relief for the crews working the fire, said Mary Wood, spokeswoman for the firefighting effort.
As of Wednesday morning, the fire was at 31,868 acres, an increase of 3,152 acres from Tuesday. It’s an area that’s nearly twice the size of Yakima. It is burning 18 miles northwest of Naches.
During the night, crews used a drone to burn small areas on and north of Old Scab Mountain to connect burned areas to contain the fire, Wood said.
The fire is primarily active to the east and south, Wood said.
Fire crews were also working on structure protection west of the State Route 410 corridor.
The Nile Road area between the north and south bridges has been evacuated, and Level 3 evacuation orders are in place for Rock Creek Road to Little Naches Road along SR 410 and south to the Nile Road, and the Bumping River Road and drainage area.
Level 3 "go now" evacuation orders are in place for Rock Creek Road to Little Naches Road along State Route 410 and south to Nile Road; all land west of Nile River Road off 410; and the Bumping River Road and drainage area.
State Route 410 from Eagle Rock north to Rock Creek Road and from Little Naches Road west to Bumping River Road is still Level 2 "get set."
A Red Cross shelter has been established at Summit View Church of Christ, 100 N. 72nd Ave. in Yakima. Those needing shelter should call 509-929-4230.
There are 483 firefighters working the fire, and an air resource advisor has been assigned to the fire to monitor air quality for health purposes and provide weather data, Wood said.
The fire was started by a lightning strike Aug. 3 and was first spotted Aug. 4. The fire remains uncontained.