Fire crews have achieved 3% containment of the Schneider Springs Fire, and some evacuation levels were reduced Sunday afternoon.
Yakima Valley Emergency Management said in a Facebook post Sunday that the evacuation level for State Route 410 was reduced to a Level 2 “be set” evacuation level at noon. Bumping River Road remained in a Level 3 “go now” order. U.S. 12 was also reduced to a Level 1 “be ready” evacuation order. The Level 1 notice affects private property only, it said.
“Working along Bumping River Road, crews constructed preliminary containment lines by connecting existing roads and removing fuels to prevent fire spread,” a Sunday morning report from the fire incident team said.
Fire lines were being constructed on the northern side of the fire along roads and natural topographic features stretching from Forest Road 1706 west toward Bumping River, it said.
“A successful firing operation was completed behind private property near the Nile community to strengthen protection measures, and mop up continued between Bethel Ridge and Clover Springs Roads,” it said.
As of Sunday morning, the fire had grown 3,000 acres to 67,527 acres, amounting to a fire more than 3.7 times the size of the city of Yakima.
There were 517 people working on the fire with 13 crews, 41 engines, six bulldozers, 11 water tenders and six other pieces of heavy equipment assigned.
A Type 1 incident management team assumed command of the fire at 6 a.m. Sunday.
On Sunday, moderate temperatures and slightly higher humidity were expected, as well as winds from the north and northwest of 20-30 mph. Fire behavior was expected to pick up due to gusty winds, and three helicopters were working Sunday.
Smoke outlook
A Sunday morning smoke outlook said strong and gusty west-to-northwest winds will continue to push smoke into the Yakima region.
“Our latest simulations are showing air quality to be moderate for most of the region (Sunday),” it said. “There will be ebb and flow of smoke. The overall trend looks rather smoky for the foreseeable future with warmer and much drier air as the fires continue to actively burn.”
People are advised to use their headlights on the State Route 410 corridor because of the smoke.
Fire efforts
Crews were expected to put in indirect containment lines on Bumping River Road, holding the fire line north of Goose Prairie. They also planned to identify more opportunities to implement containment lines across State Route 410, along the river, and north of U.S. Highway 12.
“A structure protection group has been added to the organization and has already begun to coordinate with multiple fire districts around the fire area to unify and focus efforts,” it said. “A structure protection plan for properties along (SR) 410 and U.S. 12 remains a priority.”
U.S. Forest Service land in the area remains closed, the release said.
A Red Cross shelter has been established at Summit View Church of Christ, 100 N. 72nd Ave. in Yakima.
The fire was started by a lightning strike Aug. 3 and was spotted the next day.