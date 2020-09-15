Highway 12 is closed both directions over White Pass because of a forest fire.
The Cold Creek Fire started at 8:30 p.m. Monday and was 60 acres as of Tuesday morning, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.
White Pass parks manager Eric Schultheiss saw the fire while driving to the summit and initially responded with mountain manager Ross Forman. Schultheiss said they ran out of water from their water truck and the U.S. Forest Service arrived quickly to take control.
Firefighters worked all night on the blaze that began six miles east of the White Pass summit, according to information from the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. More resources, including two 20-person crews, four engines, tree fallers, and helicopters will be arriving today. No structures are threatened.
The Forest Service asked the public to stay out of the area west of Clear Lake and said roads and trails will be closed for public safety.
Department of Transportation spokesperson Summer Derrey said a road closure from Oak Creek feeding station to the summit went into effect at 5:36 a.m. Two hours later that extended to 14 miles west of the summit at the junction of U.S. Highway 12 and State Route 123 for a total distance of 45 miles.
There's no estimate on when the highway might reopen.
Level 2 (get set) evacuation notices are in effect around Clear and Rimrock lakes, according to the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management. The fire is along the area of Highway 12 between Dog Lake and Clear Lake.
Editor's note: The start time of the fire has been corrected. This story is developing and will be updated as more information is available.