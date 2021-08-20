The Federal Emergency Management Agency authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the growing Schneider Springs Fire, the agency announced on Friday.
FEMA determined the fire threatened a level of destruction to constitute a "major disaster."
The Schneider Springs Fire grew by roughly 8,000 acres from Thursday and Friday and continued to threaten structures.
The fire was at 64,484 acres Friday morning, up from 56,422 acres Thursday. The fire has burned an area slightly more than three times the size of the city of Yakima.
“Extreme fire behavior was observed on the east and south sides of the fire,” the fire report said.
A combination of wind and heavy fuel produced large growth in the fire burning 18 miles northwest of Naches, it said.
Officials expect the weather to be dry and warm in coming days, said fire information officer Tom Engberg. The fire is expected to remain active, with growth in woodland areas, he said.
An air quality alert has been extended to 11 a.m. Monday in Yakima County because of wildfire smoke. Smoke forecasts for the fire are available at https://wasmoke.blogspot.com. Click on "local smoke outlooks."
Evacuations
All residents along State Route 410 from the intersection of Highway 12 to Little Naches and Bumping Lake Road are under Level 3 “go now” evacuation orders, according to the fire incident team.
There are about 730 homes within the Level 3 evacuation area, said Horace Ward, operations manager of the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management.
Level 2 “be ready” evacuation notices have been issued for all residents along Highway 12 from the intersection of State Route 410 to the top end of Tieton Reservoir Road. Residents are advised to have family, pets and important documents ready to go.
About 230 homes fall into the Level 2 evacuation area, Ward said.
A Red Cross shelter has been established at Summit View Church of Christ, 100 N. 72nd Ave., in Yakima. Those needing shelter may call 509-929-4230.
There are 500 firefighters working the fire. Fire crews continued fire line improvements Friday and assessed structures along Highway 12, Engberg said. They planned to continue defending structures in the Bumping Lake, Goose Prairie and 410 corridors, as well as complete fireline preparation on the north and east flanks of the fire. North and northwest winds were expected to continue growing the fire on all perimeter areas.
There are no closures planned for State Route 410 or Highway 12 this weekend, Ward said. Fire would need to breach the road to prompt a closure.
Recreational areas are not accessible along SR 410 or along Highway 12 near Rimrock, he said.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife closed the Oak Creek Wildlife Area on Friday between State Route 410 and Highway 12. It is closed until further notice. The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest also has closed a portion of the forest in the fire area.
The fire was started by a lightning strike Aug. 3 and was first spotted Aug. 4. The fire remains uncontained.
Janelle Retka contributed reporting.