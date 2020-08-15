Not that we needed another reason to stay home, but triple-digit temperatures are in the forecast this weekend in the region.
An excessive heat warning is in effect from 11 a.m. Sunday to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the Yakima Valley and Eastern Columbia River Gorge, according to the National Weather Service. In Yakima, the high could reach 102 degrees Sunday and Monday and 99 Tuesday.
People should drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. It’s a good idea to reschedule strenuous activity to early morning or evening.
Watch for heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and call 911 if needed. If you notice signs of fatigue and dizziness, get out of the heat and drink water.