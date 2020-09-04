Updated 6:10 p.m. Friday: Evacuation levels in Yakima County are being reduced as firefighters make progress in containing the Evans Canyon Fire, officials said Friday.
Yakima Valley Emergency Management Operations Director Horace Ward said officials decided to reduce the evacuation level after consulting with the fire incident command team and local fire departments. It's being changed from Level 3 (go now) to Level 2 (be prepared to go).
“You can go back to your home,” he said. “There’s still a significant threat in the area, and if conditions change and things get worse, there’s still potential we may need to re-evacuate. But we're hoping with all the good work these guys are doing, we won't have to.”
Other evacuation notices remain in place, and more information is posted on Yakima Valley Emergency Management and the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office Facebook pages.
Ward said State Route 821 through the Yakima River Canyon will remain closed through the holiday weekend. Other road closures also remain in place.
This story will be updated.
Updated 12:30 p.m. Friday: Fire officials are concerned about high winds in the forecast this weekend as more firefighters arrive to help battle the Evans Creek Fire burning between Naches and Ellensburg.
The fire was 69,920 acres as of Friday morning, or 110 square miles. It started Monday afternoon 8 miles northwest of Naches. It is 10% contained. The cause is under investigation.
More than 900 firefighters and 21 aircraft have been called in to fight the fire, which remains a top priority in Washington and Oregon, officials said a news conference Friday morning.
"We are doing everything we can, bringing every single resource from firefighters to aircraft on this," State Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz said. "It is the largest fire we have and we’re hoping it is going to be the last large fire this year. It starts with each one of us preventing fires from getting started."
Yakima County Emergency Management Operations Director Horace Ward confirmed six homes have been destroyed and 126 people have been placed in hotels. No lives have been lost.
Evacuation orders cover more than 900 homes in Yakima and Kittitas counties. The Red Cross is providing hotel rooms for evacuees, and space is available at State Fair Park in Yakima for animals and RVs.
A virtual community meeting is planned at 5 p.m. Friday. It will be on the Southeast Washington Interagency Management Team Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sewaimt/.
Weather
The weather is expected to be more challenging Friday, said Joel Brumm, a public information officer for the fire. Brumm said hotter and drier conditions and atmospheric instability could encourage the fire.
Winds from the northeast are expected to increase this weekend, creating extremely dangerous conditions.
Franz emphasized anyone spending time outside this weekend should be careful to avoid creating any fire risks that could deplete limited resources. She said an unprecedented number of people are outdoors using public land because of the pandemic, and conditions are hot and dry.
"When I looked at the wind reports coming up for this weekend and early Monday, it is frightening," she said. Because significant resources are needed to fight the Evans Canyon Fire, "we can’t afford another significant fire."
Containment efforts
Firefighters are working on containment lines along the fire's west side above Naches and near Cleman Mountain. Officials said the fire briefly escaped the control line on the east side and they're working to strengthen containment west of the Yakima River south of Ellensburg.
The fire has not crossed the Yakima River in the canyon, Brumm said.
“I know the fire has burned to the bottom of the river and will continue to,” he said. “We’re aware there’s a possibility (it could cross) with the right conditions. But it’s still on the western side.”
State Route 821 through the Yakima River Canyon is closed. People are advised to take Interstate 82.
Level 3 evacuation orders (go now) remain in place for all homes north of Wenas Lake, west of Longmire Lane and north of Naches Wenas Road in Selah, and north to the Kittitas County line. Level 3 evacuations extend south to Wenas Creek, east of Sheep Company Road to the Yakima River and in the Yakima Canyon.
The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office lowered the evacuation level for residences on Overlook Road, Coyote Run Road and Long Tom Canyon Road to Level 2 (be ready). Residents who evacuated Thursday night can return to their homes.
Brumm also encouraged people to be careful if they are spending time outside over Labor Day weekend. Campfires are not allowed on public land. Even a RV dragging chains could spark a fire.
“It will be dry and we have fire resources that are tapped out,” he said.