Closures, help and updates

Roads:

State Route 821 through the Yakima Canyon is closed to the public. People should use Interstate 82.

Parts of North Wenas Road, Sheep Company Road and Natches Wenas Road are closed. U.S. Highway 12 is not threatened.

The public should stay out of the fire area north of Naches and Selah.

Recreation closures:

The BBQ Flats and Wenas recreation areas are closed.

The Yakima River Canyon is closed, including boat launches and campgrounds.

Help available

• Evacuees can call the Red Cross at 509-594-0016 or go to the Selah Middle School for assistance.

• Farm animals and RVs can go to State Fair Park (1301 S. Fair Ave. in Yakima). Call 509-574-1919 for more information.

Evacuation levels:

Level 1: “Ready” People should be aware of the fire threat in the area and start preparing to leave.

Level 2: “Set” – People should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice. Important papers, photos and medicines/prescriptions should be packed and ready to take with you.

Level 3: “Go” – Leave immediately.

Fire updates

Yakima Valley Emergency Management on Facebook: (@YakimaCountyOEM)

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/ (search for Evans Canyon Fire)

Twitter: @Yakima_Herald

Air quality: wasmoke.blogspot.com and enviwa.ecology.wa.gov/home/map