Updated 6:10 p.m. Friday: Evacuation levels in Yakima County are being reduced as firefighters make progress in containing the Evans Canyon Fire, officials said Friday.
Yakima Valley Emergency Management Operations Director Horace Ward said officials decided to reduce the evacuation level after consulting with the fire incident command team and local fire departments. It's being changed from Level 3 (go now) to Level 2 (be prepared to go).
“You can go back to your home,” he said. “There’s still a significant threat in the area, and if conditions change and things get worse, there’s still potential we may need to re-evacuate. But we're hoping with all the good work these guys are doing, we won't have to.”
Other evacuation notices remain in place, and more information is posted on Yakima Valley Emergency Management and the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office Facebook pages.
Ward said State Route 821 through the Yakima River Canyon will remain closed through the holiday weekend. Other road closures also remain in place.
Updated 11 a.m. Friday: The Evans Canyon Fire between Naches and Ellensburg is continuing to grow to the north and east, and was at 69,920 acres as of Friday morning, fire officials said.
The nearly 110-square-mile fire started Monday afternoon 8 miles northwest of Naches. It is 10% contained. The cause is under investigation.
More than 900 firefighters and 21 aircraft have been called in to fight the fire, which remains a top priority in Washington and Oregon, officials said a news conference Friday morning.
Yakima Valley Emergency Management Operations Director Horace Ward confirmed six homes have been destroyed and 126 people have been placed in hotels. No lives have been lost.
Evacuation orders cover more than 900 homes in Yakima and Kittitas counties. The Red Cross is providing hotel rooms for evacuees, and space is available at State Fair Park in Yakima for animals and RVs.
Firefighters are working on containment lines along the fire's west side above Naches and near Cleman Mountain. Officials said the fire briefly escaped the control line on the east side and they're working to strengthen containment west of the Yakima River south of Ellensburg.
The weather is expected to be more challenging Friday, said Joel Brumm, a public information officer for the fire. Brumm said hotter and drier conditions and atmospheric instability could encourage the fire.
Winds from the northeast are expected to increase this weekend, creating extremely dangerous conditions.
State Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz emphasized anyone spending time outside this weekend should be careful to avoid creating any fire risks could deplete limited resources.
The fire has not crossed the Yakima River in the canyon, Brumm said.
“I know the fire has burned to the bottom of the river and will continue to,” he said. “We’re aware there’s a possibility (it could cross) with the right conditions. But it’s still on the western side.”
Level 3 evacuation orders (go now) remain in place for all homes north of Wenas Lake, west of Longmire Lane and north of Naches Wenas Road in Selah, and north to the Kittitas County line. Level 3 evacuations extend south to Wenas Creek, east of Sheep Company Road to the Yakima River and in the Yakima Canyon
Brumm also encouraged people to be careful if they are spending time outside over Labor Day weekend. Campfires are not allowed on public land. Even a RV dragging chains could spark a fire.
“It will be dry and we have fire resources that are tapped out,” he said.
A virtual community meeting is planned at 5 p.m. Friday. It will be on the Southeast Washington Interagency Management Team Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sewaimt/.
Updated 9 p.m. Thursday: The Evans Canyon Fire, estimated at 52,000 acres Thursday, was 10% contained as of early afternoon.
“That containment figure is significant, though,” said Joel Brumm, a public information officer for the fire. “They don’t issue any percentage of containment until they’re really confident that that line — even if it’s tested by winds or the fire makes a run for it — they’re going to be able to hold it.”
That said, the fire grew Thursday. While the official acreage was 52,000 acres, or 81 square miles, based on infrared mapping from a flyover Wednesday evening, “we know the fire is bigger than that,” he said. “It has grown today, but we don’t have the official acreage.”
The fire began around 2:30 p.m. Monday about 8 miles north of Naches. The cause is under investigation.
On Thursday afternoon, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office issued Level 3 (go now) evacuation notices to residents on Overlook Road, Coyote Run Road and Long Tom Canyon Road due to increased fire activity in the area. Residents are advised to leave the area immediately and call the Red Cross for shelter assistance.
Level 3 evacuation orders are in place for all homes north of Wenas Lake, west of Longmire Lane and north of Naches Wenas Road in Selah, and north to the Kittitas County line. Level 3 evacuations also extend south to Wenas Creek, east of Sheep Company Road to the Yakima River.
Brumm said more 900 residences are covered by the Level 3 evacuation orders.
No new primary residences are known to have been destroyed by the fire as of Thursday afternoon, he said. Five homes were lost earlier this week.
High priority
Brumm said 443 people are assigned to the fire, with nine hand crews, 49 engines, nine bulldozers and seven helicopters.
Resources were continuing to pour in, he said.
“It is the No. 1 priority in the Pacific Northwest region, so they’re prioritizing and sending additional resources here,” said Brumm, adding the additional crew members and resources were “rolling in all the time.”
Fire crews began a burnout operation on the east side of Cleman Mountain in the afternoon, aimed at removing fuels between the wildfire and a bulldozer control line, an afternoon report from the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management team said. Brumm said that would likely carry into the evening.
The operation will be visible along Old Naches Highway and beyond, but is an intentional burn “to starve the wildfire of flammable vegetation in this area,” it said.
U.S. Highway 12 is not in danger, a post from Yakima Valley Emergency Management said this afternoon.
State Route 821, the road to the Yakima River Canyon, closed to the public on Thursday morning. People are advised to use Interstate 82.
Be fire-aware
While wind was lighter Thursday, with estimated winds of seven to 10 mph and ridge-top gusts predicted to reach 20 to 25 mph, Brumm said a warming and drying trend was expected through the weekend.
“It’s going to be a bit more challenging in the coming days,” he said. He asked that going into Labor Day weekend, community members be especially conscientious about not starting unintentional fires or campfires.
“Check the fire restrictions have whatever land you’re on. Whether it’s DNR (the state Department of Natural Resources) or forest service, there are a lot of restrictions,” Brumm said. “The last thing we need right now are any additional fires started by human activity.”
He also asked that those under evacuation orders stay clear until the orders are lifted, even to get supplies. He said traffic in the narrow, mountain roads can make it dangerous for firefighters trying to maneuver the same paths to save them and their homes.