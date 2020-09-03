Evans Canyon Fire

Help available:

• Anyone who evacuated and needs assistance with lodging can contact the Red Cross at 509-594-0016 or go to the Selah Middle School.

• Evacuees can take farm animals and RVs to State Fair Park (1301 S. Fair Ave. in Yakima). Call 509-574-1919 for more information.

Road restrictions:

People are advised to use Interstate 82 instead of State Route 821 through the Yakima Canyon (SR 821 is open, but not recommended).

North Wenas Road is closed at Longmire Road.

The public should stay out of the fire area because it hinders firefighting efforts.

Recreation closures:

The BBQ Flats and Wenas recreation areas are closed.

The Yakima River Canyon is closed, including boat launches and campgrounds.

Evacuation levels:

Level 1: “Ready” People should be aware of the fire threat in the area and start preparing to leave.

Level 2: “Set” – People should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice. Important papers, photos and medicines/prescriptions should be packed and ready to take with you.

Level 3: “Go” – Leave immediately.

Fire updates:

Yakima Valley Emergency Management on Facebook: (@YakimaCountyOEM)

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/ (search for Evans Canyon Fire)

Twitter: @Yakima_Herald

Air quality: wasmoke.blogspot.com; enviwa.ecology.wa.gov/home/map