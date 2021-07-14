Become a part of the team that delivers the news to Central Washington.
Yakima Herald-Republic newspaper carriers can earn between $1,000 - $2,000 per month for a few hours in the early morning so it doesn’t conflict with daytime jobs, school or family.
As a Yakima Herald-Republic newspaper carrier, the work you do matters. The Yakima Herald-Republic is proud to be one of the remaining independent, locally owned news media companies in the US and a trusted family-owned business deeply rooted in the community.
Successful independent newspaper carriers must have a valid driver’s license, reliable vehicle, proof of insurance, the ability to lift 20 pounds and be authorized to work in the United States.
Routes Available
West Valley route: Y10826
Wide Hollow to Cook Rd, Stone Rd,and Douglas Rd. 115 customers, 2.5 hours delivery time. Approximately $1,000 per month
West Valley route: Y10864
Wide Hollow to Occidental, 80th Ave to Cottonwood Canyon. 163 customers, 2.5 hours delivery time. Approximately $1,000 per month
Yakima route Y10371
Ahtanum Rd, 16th to 64th Ave. 220 customers, 2.5 hours delivery time. Approximately $1,200 per month
Yakima route: Y10292
16th to 32nd & Nob Hill to Tahoma 130 customers, 2.5 hours delivery time Approximately $1,050 per month
Yakima route: Y10250
32nd Ave to 38th Ave, Tieton to Nob Hill 100 customers, 1.5 hours delivery time Approximately $550 per month
Yakima route: Y20856
50th Ave to 60th Ave, Tieton to Summitview 150 customers, 2 hours delivery Approximately $1,000 per month
Gleed route: Y30821
Maple way, Pence Rd, Galloway, and Old Naches HW 177 customers, 2.5 hours delivery time Approximately $1,000 per month
Ellensburg route: Y32615
Wilson Creek to Cook Canyon, Kittitas HW and Vantage HW 181 customers, 3.75 hours delivery time Approximately $1,800 per month
Prosser route: Y45064
In town and rural Prosser 150 customers, 3 hours delivery time Approximately $1,350 per month