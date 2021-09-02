The COVID-19 testing site at Yakima Valley College is closed Thursday because of smoke levels in Yakima, Yakima Valley Memorial spokesperson Bridget Turrell said.
The testing location will reopen Friday with regular hours, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Smoke from the Schneider Springs Fire northwest of Naches continues to affect air quality in the Yakima area. At 8 a.m. Thursday, the air quality index was an unhealthy 197, the smoke outlook said.
Washington’s Air Monitoring Network measured Yakima’s air quality index to be 268 at 7 a.m. That is considered very unhealthy.
Periods of unhealthy air quality are expected Thursday, the smoke outlook said.
During unhealthy air quality, everyone should take precautions and keep outdoor activities light and short, according to Washington Smoke Information. People who fall into sensitive groups should consider moving all activities indoors.
If the air quality reaches levels that are very unhealthy, everyone should try to stay indoors and limit outdoor activity. People in sensitive groups should avoid all outdoor activity.
Light winds Thursday night will bring smoke to the valleys south of the Schneider Springs Fire, especially toward the Yakima Valley, the smoke outlook said.
Conditions are expected to improve somewhat on Friday. The smoke outlook showed air quality that is unhealthy for sensitive groups on Friday.