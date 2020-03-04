WIAA: The WIAA 1A/2A state basketball tournament started Wednesday at the SunDome, bringing thousands of people from around the state to Yakima. Extra sanitation stations were set up at the arena in response to the state's coronavirus cases, and the Yakima Valley Sports Commission posted information encouraging people to wash their hands, to cover coughs and sneezes, to not share beverages and to remain home if ill.
Latest numbers: The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 11 Wednesday with a patient succumbing in California — the first reported fatality outside Washington state. The death toll in Washington reached 10, most of whom were residents of Life Care Center, a nursing home in Kirkland. There are no known cases in Yakima County.
COVID-19 testing: Virginia Mason Memorial in Yakima recommends people who are experiencing symptoms visit a primary care provider. Those who do not have a provider can call the hospital's call center at 509-249-5097.
During your visit, your provider will fill out a form that is sent to the Yakima Health District. The district will then determine, based on your provider’s answers, whether you meet the criteria for testing set by the Centers for Disease Control and Protection.
In general, those who meet the criteria include those who have a history of travel to affected countries including, China, Iran, South Korea, and Japan and those who have had close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient within 14 days of experiencing symptoms. The criteria was recently widened to include those who are hospitalized with unexplained symptoms.
“Most people aren’t meeting those requirements, that’s where that frustration comes from,” said Lilián Bravo, director of public health partnerships for the Yakima Health District.
As the situation evolves, the criteria will change and more may be eligible, she said.
In Washington state, tests are processed at the state Department of Health’s public health laboratory in Shoreline. The agency is not charging patients for the tests. More information regarding insurance and coronavirus can be found online at https://www.insurance.wa.gov/coronavirus.
Uninsured patients: People without insurance can visit a clinic that offers free or discounted health care services, Bravo said. Union Gospel Mission offers free health care services. Patients can also go to Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic, Yakima Neighborhood Health Services and Community Health of Central Washington, which provide services on a sliding-fee scale. Additional information, including medical services available to the uninsured, can be accessed by calling 2-1-1.
More information: Find Yakima Herald-Republic coverage of the coronavirus story in a single place on the Herald's website. All local coronavirus stories are free to the public, said Managing Editor Greg Halling. The page launched Monday afternoon. It also includes coverage from The Seattle Times and The Associated Press, a list of local, state and national resources on coronavirus, and answers to frequently asked questions. The page is at https://www.yakimaherald.com/special_projects/coronavirus/.
The state Department of Health is responding to questions from the public on its coronavirus hotline. Call 1-800-525-0127 and press #.