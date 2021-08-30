The new community COVID-19 testing site at Yakima Valley College in Yakima was busy from the start, with several people arriving an hour before it opened Monday morning.
Health care workers and volunteers performed 492 COVID-19 tests on Monday. Testing at the new walk-up site at 810 S. 14th Ave. is free and available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Site commander Michael Vachon wasn’t surprised at the turnout. As COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths surge due to the highly transmissible delta variant, the need for free and easily accessible community testing is greater than ever. The Yakima Health District reported 140 new cases Saturday, 128 on Sunday and 139 Monday, with 61 people hospitalized.
The new testing site occupies three parking lots on the on the north side of the college. People park in one lot and walk up to the clinic. Staff use a third lot for parking and breaks.
More than 200 tests had already been completed around 11 a.m. About that time, Jayme Longoria of the University of Washington stepped away from the canopy where tests were taking place and updated Vachon on a generator at the site and the likely need for more staff. Longoria is a programs operations specialist and remote site manager for the university’s Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology.
“I’d say the majority of these are walk-ups. From what I’ve seen this morning, 20% are registered and the rest are walk-ups,” she said.
Free COVID-19 testing is open to anyone with symptoms, who has been exposed to COVID-19 or is concerned about exposure. Tests can be performed on infants as young as 3 months with results from one to three days.
Appointments are strongly encouraged. Preregister at wacovid19.org/yakimatesting/ for faster testing. For more testing sites, visit www.YakimaTesting.org or www.YakimaPruebas.org or call 211.
Spanish-speaking staffers are available for translation, Vachon said. Workers won’t check immigration status. Testing is open to all, with or without identification or insurance. “If they have insurance we will bill their insurance, but there is no cost to them,” he said.
For those who can’t leave their vehicles, signs in the middle “patient parking” lot provide the phone number to the test trailer. When called, volunteers headed over to cars to test people. They’d already done that for three or four people, Vachon said late Monday morning. Vachon is the data and informatics manager for Signal Health, a partner in the previous community testing site at Yakima State Fair Park. It was open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday before closing permanently.
Busiest day since February
Along with a new location and approach, the new community testing site in Yakima features a different partnership involving the University of Washington, Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Signal Health and the college.
“We did 402 tests on Friday. We probably could have kept on going. That’s probably our busiest day since February,” Vachon said. And the recent test positivity rate has been around 28% to 29%, the highest they’ve seen since winter, Vachon said.
It and the Sunnyside community testing site were set to close July 31, but the big increase in COVID-19 activity prompted the Yakima Health District to announce that the Yakima site would stay open into August, with continued testing funded by the University of Washington. With upcoming events at State Fair Park, a new location was necessary, Vachon said.{/div}“When we knew the fairgrounds wanted to do their events and we lost funding, we reached out. I called YVC and they said, ‘What can we do to help you?’” Vachon said. College classes will stay primarily online through the fall quarter, which meant the parking lots wouldn’t be needed.{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}Unlike the Yakima community testing site, the health district is still involved with the Sunnyside testing site, which reopened last week in the Sunnyside Community Center, 1521 S. First St. But the health district’s funding of that site will end as well.
“Yakima Health District is always looking for additional resources to support Yakima County’s response to COVID-19. University of Washington Laboratory has been a strong partner in supporting both the Yakima and Sunnyside Test Site over the last several months,” Nathan Johnson, local emergency response coordinator for the health district, said in an email.{/div}
“In the coming weeks, University of Washington Laboratory will support the (Sunnyside) site financially and provide oversite just like the Yakima Site. Columbia Safety will continue to staff the site after the transition,” Johnson said. “However, YHD will still be involved and support as needed to ensure the site is meeting local expectations and the needs of the community.”
The Sunnyside site tested 241 people on Sunday. It is open Sunday through Thursday.