The Burbank Fire burning north of Yakima crossed Interstate 82 west of the Fred G. Redmon Memorial Bridge late Sunday night, and continuing burnout activities in that area could affect highway traffic Monday.
The fire was estimated at 12,000 acres and 10% containment on Monday morning, according to information from the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team.
Firefighters on Monday will be burning strips of ground along I-82 from the Fred Redmon bridge to milepost 19 to further establish the highway as a containment line and keep the fire east of I-82.
“Because responders are working along I-82, travelers may need to slow down and lane use may be limited,” a morning update from the management team said.
On Sunday, firefighters were able to keep the fire away from the eastern side of Badger Pocket Road, and conducted burnout operations in that area. Late in the afternoon, it threated to cross I-82 in places, with firefighters on the ground assisted by aircraft, including four fire bosses, two tankers, a CL415 scooper and three helicopters.
Late Sunday, the fire crossed I-82 in an area west of the bridge, off the Yakima Training Center, and onto lands protected by Yakima County Fire District 2/Selah Fire Department and the Bureau of Land Management.
Yakima Valley Emergency Management is posting updates about evacuations on its Facebook page. On Sunday, areas were placed under Level 2 (get set) orders in the area of East Ponoma Road east of Tipp Road and north of Selah Creek east of State Route 821.
As of Monday morning, Level 1 (be aware) evacuations remain in place for the Terrace Heights area north of Roza Hill Drive and East of North 57th Street and Level 2 evacuations remain in place for East Pomona Road and residences north of Selah Creek east of State Route 821. Level 2 means there's danger in your area. If you stay, be ready to evacuate quickly.
The fire started near Interstate 82 milepost 18 in the Burbank Creek area on Saturday afternoon and spread into the Yakima Training Center. The cause is under investigation.
State Route 821 through the Yakima River Canyon can be used an alternative route between Yakima and Ellensburg.