Another couple hundred homes are being evacuated this afternoon as the Schneider Springs Fire continues to grow, an emergency management official said.
A Yakima Valley Emergency Management team is now evacuating all residents west of Nile Road, said Operations Manager Horace Ward. That area is under a Level 3 "go now" evacuation order.
As of Tuesday morning, more than 460 homes had been evacuated from Little Naches to Rock Creek roads along State Route 410, Ward said.
Ward left his office just before 3 p.m. to begin additional evacuations from the Woodshed Restaurant on State Route 410 to Rock Creek Road.
"At least a couple hundred more," Ward said of the potential amount of new evacuations in the area.
So far, the lightning-caused blaze has scorched 28,356 acres about 18 miles northwest of Naches, according to the InciWeb fire information website.
A Red Cross shelter has been established at Summit View Church of Christ, 100 N. 72nd Ave. in Yakima.
About 479 personnel are assigned to the fire, with 12 crews, 26 engines, six bulldozers, seven water tenders and other heavy equipment.
