An air quality alert remains in effect for the Yakima Valley through 11 a.m. Monday, with smoke and haze anticipated to continue through at least Wednesday
Air quality was hazardous again Sunday in Toppenish, Sunnyside and Yakima according to the Department of Ecology’s air monitoring network.
An Air Quality Index rating of 50 or less means good air quality. A rating of 300 or more indicates air quality is hazardous.
At 10 a.m. Sunday, the air quality index for Yakima was 337. For Toppenish, it was 346. And for Sunnyside, it was 348, according to the Department of Ecology.
The Valley's air quality was also hazardous Saturday.
The Department of Ecology recommends that all groups sensitive to smoke should limit their time outdoors, avoid strenuous activity and choose light indoor activities. Sensitive groups include those who suffer from asthma, diabetes, respiratory illness, heart or lung diseases, children under 18 and adults over 65, pregnant women, and people who smoke, according to the website.
The National Weather Service, which issued an air quality alert through Monday morning, also recommends keeping windows closed and keeping air conditioner air intakes closed and filters cleaned. The agency also recommends that people don’t contribute to indoor pollution by burning candles or smoking.
People can expect smoke and haze on Monday, and more smoke and haze on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Ore.
Tuesday’s forecast calls for a slight chance of showers, with patchy smoke Wednesday. Conditions are anticipated to clear slightly by that evening, the NWS reports.
For more information about smoke, visit https://wasmoke.blogspot.com.