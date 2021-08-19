Air quality was at hazardous levels Thursday afternoon in Yakima because of wildfire smoke.
The Schneider Springs Fire burning 18 miles northwest of Naches has grown significantly in the last 24 hours, with expanded evacuation orders Thursday afternoon.
An air quality alert is in effect until 3 p.m. Friday for Yakima County.
The air quality was hazardous as of noon in downtown Yakima and very unhealthy in White Swan and Toppenish. In those conditions, everyone should stay indoors, avoid all strenuous activity, set AC to recirculate and use a HEPA air filter if possible, according to the state Department of Health.
Anyone experiencing serious symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.
The city of Yakima’s Franklin Pool closed Thursday because of poor air quality, and the Harman Center closed at 2:30 p.m. because of smoke getting into the building. The Harman Center plans to reopen Friday.
The COVID-19 testing site at State Fair Park in Yakima will be closed Friday because of poor air quality. It will resume operations Monday.