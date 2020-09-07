The air quality in Yakima County continues to deteriorate as the Evans Canyon Fire and others in Central and Eastern Washington burn amid high winds and blowing dust.
At noon Monday, the Washington Department of Ecology's Air Monitoring Network showed an air quality index of 500 for Yakima. Anything 301 and above is considered hazardous. All people should stay indoors, the Yakima Health District said in a news release.
That was the latest update for Yakima. Ecology's air quality map also showed 260 at noon in Sunnyside, which is very unhealthy.
But that was down from 293 at 8 a.m.
For the latest information on air quality, go to wasmoke.blogspot.com or check Ecology’s Air Monitoring Network at enviwa.ecology.wa.gov/home/map.
The National Weather Service in Pendleton, Ore. has issued an air quality alert, blowing dust alert, wind advisory and red flag warning simultaneously.
Most of the smoke people are seeing is not from the Evans Canyon Fire burning in Yakima and Kittitas counties, but from fires burning to the Northeast in Omak, Douglas, Chelan and Grant counties, said Horace Ward, operations director for the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management.
There's an elevated fire risk Monday and Tuesday due to high winds and low humidity. The high fire danger is compounded by reduced visibility from gusty winds carrying dust and smoke. Poor visibility has led to authorities closing portions of some roads near Ritzville, which has resulted in multiple crashes.
For the Evans Canyon Fire, several closures remain in place, including parts of North Wenas Road, Sheep Company Road and Naches Wenas Road and Longmire Road. Highway 821 (Yakima Canyon Highway), BBQ Flats and Wenas recreation areas are closed. The Yakima River, boat ramps, and Yakima River Canyon campgrounds remain closed.
Authorities warned that people should stay out of these fire closure areas for their safety and the safety of fire crews. Heavy fire equipment moving on narrow roads, along with reduced visibility from smoke and dust, creates dangerous conditions for the public and firefighters.
This story has been updated with new information from the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management and the Yakima Health District. It also includes details about air quality in Sunnyside.
