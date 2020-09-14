An air quality alert for the region has been extended until noon Friday, as wildfire smoke remains at unhealthy levels.
Air quality in Yakima was at hazardous levels on Monday morning, and worse in the Lower Yakima Valley. It is expected to remain at unhealthy levels this week, according to forecasts from the state Department of Ecology and the National Weather Service.
The Yakima area weather forecast calls for a 20% chance of showers Monday night and Tuesday, along with areas of smoke. Smoke and haze are expected to remain through at least Friday, according to the latest weather forecast.
The smoke is coming from large wildfires in Washington and Oregon. An expected break from a weather system today didn’t materialize, according to the state’s smoke forecasters.
“Not much in terms of weather to change the status quo a whole lot,” this morning’s report said. “To add to our woes, light southerly winds will continue for another day at least, dragging more smoke directly from Oregon fires northward along the I-5 corridor. So even if the ubiquitous smoke pool from offshore starts to erode a bit, a replacement is en route.”
People should stay indoors and keep indoor air clean by closing windows and doors.
Other tips from the state Department of Health:
• Set air conditioners to re-circulate.
• Avoid burning candles and incense, smoking, broiling or frying foods, and vacuuming, as these can add to indoor pollution.
• Use a portable air cleaner with a HEPA filter or build your own.
Wildfire update
An update on wildfires in central and southwest Washington:
Both the Pearl Hill and Apple Acres fires are approaching full containment after days of firefighting, recently aided by shading from the heavy smoke layer, according to an update this morning. Pearl Hill Fire near Bridgeport has burned 223,730 acres. The Apple Acres Fire is four miles north of Chelan and 5,753 acres.
The Cold Springs Fire in Okanogan County is 188,852 acres with 50% containment.
The Big Hollow Fire in Skamania County, which had been putting out heavy smoke, is 20,805 acres and at 10% containment. It is approximately 15 miles northwest of Carson.
The Evans Canyon Fire eight miles northwest of Naches is at 90% containment after burning 75,817 acres in Yakima and Kittitas counties. It started Aug. 31.