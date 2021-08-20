An air quality alert has been extended to 11 a.m. Monday in Yakima County because of wildfire smoke.
Smoke is coming from the Schneider Springs Fire burning 18 miles northwest of Naches which has grown significantly over the last few days.
"With ongoing north westerly winds and smoke production from the fire, the smoke will continue today," according to a Friday smoke forecast from the fire management team.
The weather forecast calls for a weak cold front this afternoon which may bring westerly winds pushing smoke out east, the report said.
Air quality was very unhealthy on Friday morning in Yakima, Sunnyside and Toppenish, according to the state Department of Ecology. Everyone should stay indoors, avoid all strenuous activity, close windows and doors, set air conditioning to recirculate and use a HEPA air filter if possible.
Anyone experiencing serious symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.
The COVID-19 testing site at State Fair Park in Yakima is closed Friday because of poor air quality. It is set to resume operations Monday.
A Gailon Gentry airplane presentation planned Saturday at the McAllister Museum of Aviation in Yakima is being rescheduled to Aug. 28.
For smoke forecasts on the Schneider Springs Fire, go to https://wasmoke.blogspot.com/ and click on "local smoke outlooks."