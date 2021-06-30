As the state reopens and demand for child care increases, families with young children may find new or renewed need for community resources to help them through the transition.
Some programs already exist or are on their way, such as financial relief through grants for child care providers or reduced child care subsidy rates for low-income working parents that are expected in the coming months.
There are also existing statewide and county- or community-specific resources geared towards families with young children that some may not know are available to them.
Here is an non-exhaustive list of programs or resources available to support Yakima and Kittitas county families. We also have a county-by-county list of resources for Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Grant and Walla Walla counties on our website or at yakimaherald.com/special_projects/growth_gap, where you can also find this list in Spanish. A printable edition to share with others will be available there in both languages the coming days.
Resources for families
Child Care Aware of Washington Family Center: Child Care Aware has been offering free child care referrals for families since 1989. Families can search the online database of licensed child care providers anytime or call the Family Center to speak to a representative for free in any language Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Families can also get help finding sources of financial support they may be eligible for to help pay for child care, or families with young children who are experiencing homelessness can find child care at no cost to them for up to one year. Visit www.childcareawarewa.org/families to search the database online or call the Family Center at 1-800-446-1114.
Washington 211: The most current and comprehensive database of community resources in the state, with over 27,000 listings. Call 211 or 1-877-211-5445 for free Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for confidential help paying bills, finding food or locating other resources near you.
Help Me Grow: A statewide resource referral hotline with resources for families with young children, Help Me Grow aims to complement 211’s services. Call 509-490-3009 for free Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to speak confidentially with a Yakima Valley resident one-on-one in English or Spanish. Visit www.ParentHelp123.org for more information.
IRS tool for monthly payments to families: The IRS recently launched a tool to help eligible families that don’t usually file an annual tax return sign up for the monthly Child Tax Credit advance payments that are expected to begin July 15. Eligible families will receive as much as $300 a month for each child age 5 and younger, or up to $250 a month for each child age 6-17. The payments will provide a monthly advance totaling half of the total credit between July and December. Use the tool by visiting irs.gov/credits-deductions/child-tax-credit-non-filer-sign-up-tool.
YWCA: Dedicated to eliminating racism and empowering women, the YWCA offers domestic violence services to women and children including housing, legal support, trauma support, help obtaining work and family budgeting help. To reach the center at 818 West Yakima Avenue in Yakima, call 509-248-7796.
Yakima County food banks: For a list of Yakima County food banks near you, their constant information and operating hours, visit www.yakimarotaryfoodbank.org/yakima-county-food-banks.html.
Women, Infants and Children (WIC): A federal service that helps pregnant women, along with children 5 years and younger, obtain food, health care and nutrition education. To see if you qualify in Washington, call 855-942-4622.
Children’s Village: A Yakima-based clinic that serves children and families with developmental disabilities. It offers therapy services, developmental-behavioral help and screenings, and specialty medical support for children. For information, visit www.yakimachildrensvillage.org or call 509-574-3200.
Yakama Nation Behavioral Health Services: Aimed at Native populations, Yakama Nation Behavioral Health Services aims to strengthen the individual, family, extended family and the community, heal past traumas and encourage building supportive healthy family relationships. Services include diagnoses and therapy. The Toppenish office can be reached at 509-865-2266 or behavioralhealthinfo@yakama.com.
Comprehensive Healthcare: A private nonprofit organization that offers a range of mental health and substance use disorder treatments, with some resources directed toward children and families. Call 509-545-4084 to reach the Yakima office or 509-837-2089 for Sunnyside. To reach Comprehensive’s free 24/7 crisis hotline, call 800-572-8122.
ECEAP/Head Start: State and federal free early learning child care or preschool to support children’s development and learning. Most programs are geared toward 3- and 4-year-olds, but some locations offer services to pregnant women and children birth to age 3. A full list of programs and contact information by location is available at www.dcyf.wa.gov/services/earlylearning-childcare/eceap-headstart.
Salvation Army’s Family Service Office: The office in Yakima provides assistance with hygiene items, baby diapers, adult diapers, blankets, baby formula, and clothing to those in need. Open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. aside from lunch from 1-2 p.m. Call 509-823-1817.
Triumph: A Yakima-based organization that provides wrap-around support to help individuals and families recover from substance misuse. Programs include their Parent Child Assistant Program, a three-year intensive program for mothers who experienced substance use disorder during pregnancy aimed at helping them access services, achieve and maintain recovery, and create a healthy family environment. Child care services by Triumph are also soon to expand. Located in Yakima, Triumph serves the state of Washington. Visit www.triumphtx.org or call 509-248-1800 for more information.
Northwest Justice Project: A statewide publicly funded legal aid program providing low-income individuals free legal assistance and advocacy, including for matters like child custody, divorce and eviction defense. For the Yakima office, call 509-574-4234.
Henry Beauchamp Community Center: A program of OIC of Washington aimed at fostering self-sufficiency and dignity for children, youth and families through its programs in Southeast Yakima. Call 509-575-6114 to learn more.
La Casa Hogar: A nonprofit organization based in Yakima that connects and educates the Latino community. Services include English language and GED classes, as well as preschool programs available to the children of adult students. Visit www.lacasahogar.org or call 509-457-5058 to learn more.
Nuestra Casa: Through education, empowerment and mutual support, Nuestra Casa enables immigrant women in the Lower Valley to create positive changes in themselves, their families and their communities. They offer classes, support and service referrals. Contact the Sunnyside location at 509-839-7602.
OIC of Washington: Provides housing and financial services, nutritional services, education and career opportunities. Visit www.yvoic.org or call 509-248-6751 to reach the Yakima office, 509-839-0204 to reach the Sunnyside office.
MomsRising: A grassroots advocacy group for women, moms and families with representatives in the Yakima Valley. Visit www.momsrising.org/campaigns/washington to learn more.
Yakima County Sexual Assault and General Crimes Services Hotline: call 509-452-9675 or reach the Statewide Crime Victim Service Center at 888-288-9221
Planned Parenthood: Provides family planning and health care services. Visit www.ppgwni.org or call 866-904-7721 to learn more or book an appointment in Yakima or Sunnyside.
Yakima Community Aid group: “A youth-led coalition of community members … motivated to create equitable, just conditions for the present and future of Yakima.” The group helps fulfill community aid requests ranging from funds to supplies or services. Visit https://yakimacommunityaid.carrd.co/ to submit or fulfill a request.
GRADS: Yakima School District’s teen parent program GRADS offers childcare on campus so parents can go to class while their young ones learn. To learn more, contact Omar Santoy, the district’s incoming director of student services, at santoy.omar@ysd7.org or 509-573-7221. To see if similar programs are available in an area outside of Yakima School District, contact the local school district to inquire.
Kittitas County Early Learning Coalition: An organization that helps prepare children for a strong start to kindergarten. The coalition provides learning tools and books for parents and children to use at home, as well as telephone-based developmental screening for early intervention. Visit www.kittitasearlylearningcoalition.com or call 509-306-1740 to learn more.