Resources for this week’s heat wave in the Yakima Valley:
Cooling centers
• Washington Fruit Community Center, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. People can refill water containers there.
• Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave., 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
• Camp Hope and Spirit Alive Church cooling center, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at the church, 3601 Mountainview Ave. Pets will be allowed in a separate outdoor area that will be shaded with water and food for animals. Pet owners must agree to clean up after their animals at all times. Only nonaggressive animals will be admitted.
• Wesley United Methodist Church, 14 N. 48th Ave., open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Other cool options
• All Yakima Valley Libraries (excluding the Toppenish Library) are open at full capacity during regular hours of operation. Building open hours, addresses, and phone numbers are available by visiting www.yvl.org/locations.
• Yakima Valley Mall, Union Gap, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.
Homeless resources
• Yakima Neighborhood Health Services has resources available for those experiencing homelessness, including water and motel vouchers. Those in need can visit the service’s Neighborhood Connections Clinic, 102 S. Naches Ave., call homeless outreach at 509-249-6232, or look for the Neighborhood Health homeless outreach van, which distributes water and ice to those in need every day.
• Camp Hope will provide transportation to and from the Spirit Alive cooling center during the extreme heat emergency. Those who need transportation should call 509-424-1228.
• Yakima Community Aid has a cooling station on the corner of Naches Avenue and Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., with water, fruit and snacks. People can donate items there as well.
Garbage pickup
• Yakima Waste Systems drivers will be starting all routes at 4 a.m. because of the high temperatures. People should set carts/cans out the night before or prior to 4 a.m.
Power
• Those concerned about their Pacific Power bill should call 1-888-221-7070. The company can set up a payment plan or refer customers to local agencies for bill assistance.
Water fun
• Yakima has free splash-pad water features at Miller and Martin Luther King Jr. parks.
To add something to this list, email news@yakimaherald.com.