Four Astria Health Centers will close as the organization consolidates its clinics.
Friday will be the final day of operation for the Astria Health Center – Family Medicine in Yakima; Astria Health Center – Terrace Heights, also in Yakima; Astria Health Center – Selah and Astria Health Center – Summitview Multi-Specialty and Diagnostics.
Starting on Monday, specialty and primary care providers from those four clinics will practice out of Astria Health Center locations in Union Gap, Zillah and Toppenish, Astria Health said in its news release. New contact and location information will eventually be listed on Astria Health’s website at www.astria.health.
As part of those changes, the Astria Health Center – Ahtanum at 1420 Ahtanum Ridge Drive will be open on Saturdays and have extended hours, the organization said in a news release.
As of Friday morning, the four clinics — and the providers working there — were still listed online. In an e-mail to the Yakima Herald-Republic, an Astria Health spokeswoman said the providers would be wrapping up activity at the clinics on Friday.
Astria Health has been reducing its presence in the Yakima area since filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May 2019.
The nonprofit health organization closed Astria Regional Medical Center in January. And weeks after the hospital closure, several clinics at the Medical Office Building on the Astria Regional Medical Center campus also closed.
Other specialty Astria Health facilities in Yakima are still operating. They are: Astria Home Health and Hospice; Astria Hearing and Speech Center; Astria Plastic Surgery Center and Astria Ambulatory Surgical Center.
This story will be updated.