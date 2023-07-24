In the arts and entertainment world, this past weekend was notable for the fourth-largest domestic movie box office weekend in history — and the highest-grossing weekend not driven by a familiar movie franchise like “The Avengers,” “Star Wars” or “Batman.” And not only were the two films driving weekend sales not your typical summer action-adventure blockbusters, they were distinctive, original and seemingly incongruous stories that together sparked a phenomenon that seemed to require active participation. Like no other weekend since 2019, millions of Americans gathered to share a moment of cultural synchronicity, in person, together in theaters.
This is all the more striking at a moment that the film and television production industries are all but shut down, as writers and actors raise concerns about their roles in the future of the creative economy while the major studios and media companies struggle to realign business models to post-pandemic changes in consumption patterns.
In the post-pandemic world of not-for-profit performing arts, where similarly dramatic changes in patterns of participation and attendance are raising existential concerns, this weekend provides a glimmer of optimism. Appreciation for shared experiences, in person, together in theaters, is in fact alive and well! The more difficult question to answer is exactly what can be learned from this apparently coincidental success story.
Some have argued that, historically, audiences coming out of periods of major societal trauma have responded primarily to lighter entertainment rather than thought-provoking artistic statements. The idea of bathing the genesis of nuclear warfare in a carefree sea of bright pink accessories certainly feels on the surface like a nod to that line of thought. Similarly, traditional productions of familiar operas such as “Aida” and “Barber of Seville” are routinely drawing (and satisfying) 15,000 every night at the Arena in Verona this summer, while elsewhere edgy and topical contemporary reinterpretations of classic repertoire may draw half of a 1,300-seat hall.
At the same time, “Oppenheimer” is certainly not light entertainment; it tells its own story on its own terms regardless of the surrounding “Barbie” buzz. As with some other well-known and darkly hilarious movies about nuclear war, the underlying message does not suffer from its (in this case inadvertent) juxtaposition to humor. So have audiences been tricked into enjoying a “serious” movie by dressing it up as entertainment? To the contrary, I think the message of this weekend is that each of these films resonates with a part of who we are as a culture, and it is exactly the feeling of surprise and delight at the unexpected juxtaposition that helps us appreciate more deeply the distinctive originality of each filmmaker’s effort.
Programming that will bring audiences back to nonprofit theaters and concert halls in pre-pandemic numbers must create opportunities for these kinds of delightful surprises, weaving fun and comfortable and familiar elements into a larger tapestry that includes resonances with all aspects of who we are as members of a broad range of interrelated cultures and communities. We may enjoy being entertained, but we also are looking for experiences with depth and purpose. What local and regional performing arts organizations can do, intentionally — which happy accidents like this weekend’s cinematic mash-up cannot — is to amplify those programmatic resonances that are particular to our own community through ongoing conversations, connections and collaborations that have impact well beyond the concert hall. The nature of the past three years has severely hampered everyone’s ability to engage with one another in these ways, but there we may finally turning a corner.
Naturally, my interest in these matters is more than philosophical, since subscriptions for the Yakima Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming season have been on sale since March, and tickets for individual performances will go on sale in early August. I look forward to exploring the many possibilities for resonance with our concert programming throughout our community in the months to come.
• David Rogers is executive director of the Yakima Symphony Orchestra. Learn more at www.ysomusic.org.
