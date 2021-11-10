Former Central Washington coach Ian Shoemaker resigned as Eastern Washington’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, the school announced Wednesday.
He was in his third season with the Eagles.
EWU’s offense was averaging 54 points and 628.1 yards per game in its first seven games, all victories. The Eagles lost their last two games at home by a combined four points and totaled 748 yards and 54 points in falling to Big Sky rivals Weber State and Montana State.
In three seasons, Shoemaker’s teams compiled a 38-13 record, including an 11-0 regular season in 2017.
