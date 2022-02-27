A flood watch is in effect for the Yakima Valley and other areas along the eastern slopes of the Cascades beginning at 1 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, according to the National Weather Service.
Warm temperatures and heavy rain may cause rises in streams and rivers this week, said the alert from the National Weather Service office in Pendleton, Ore. Some rivers, including the Naches, Yakima and Klickitat rivers in south-central Washington, may reach or exceed their banks, it said.
A 48-hour rain forecast for the area shows White Pass could receive 2-3 inches of rain from Monday to Wednesday, while Yakima could receive a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain. Ellensburg could get up to an inch of rain, it said.
Rain in the Yakima Valley is likely from early morning to early afternoon Monday, according to the forecast. It tapers off to just a chance of rain after 4 p.m. Monday, and the chance lasts until Tuesday morning. The forecast shows a break around midday Tuesday before the chance of rain returns at 4 p.m., lasting until 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperatures are not expected to dip below freezing in the Valley this week. The forecast shows a 37-degree low and 57-degree high Monday, a 40-degree low and 60-degree high Tuesday, a 40-degree low and 55-degree high Wednesday, and a 35-degree low and 52-degree high Thursday.
The flood watch covers Goldendale, Bickleton, Ellensburg, Sunnyside, Yakima, Cliffdell, Thorp, Cle Elum, Naches, Toppenish and Appleton. It expires Thursday morning.
