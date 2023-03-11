LOLETA, Calif. — A big final inning helped Central avoid a sweep Saturday at Cal Poly Humboldt.
The Wildcats lost their third straight game to the Lumberjacks 2-1 in eight innings and appeared destined for extra innings again, despite Alyssa Benthagen's second home run of the season. But a five-run seventh gave Central (9-10) an 8-3 win and some momentum heading into next Saturday's GNAC opener against Western Washington.
Game 1: CPSUH 2, CWU 1 (8 inn.). Highlights: Ashlee Laver 7 IP, ER, 4 H, 5 K, BB. Game 2: CWU 8, CPSUH 3. Highlights: Laney Kaysner 2-3, run, RBI; Allie Thiessen 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; Alyssa Benthagen 2-3, HR, 2 RBI.
