LOLETA, Calif. — A big final inning helped Central avoid a sweep Saturday at Cal Poly Humboldt.

The Wildcats lost their third straight game to the Lumberjacks 2-1 in eight innings and appeared destined for extra innings again, despite Alyssa Benthagen's second home run of the season. But a five-run seventh gave Central (9-10) an 8-3 win and some momentum heading into next Saturday's GNAC opener against Western Washington.

Game 1: CPSUH 2, CWU 1 (8 inn.). Highlights: Ashlee Laver 7 IP, ER, 4 H, 5 K, BB. Game 2: CWU 8, CPSUH 3. Highlights: Laney Kaysner 2-3, run, RBI; Allie Thiessen 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; Alyssa Benthagen 2-3, HR, 2 RBI.

Reach Luke Thompson at luthompson@yakimaherald.com.

Tags

I’m Luke Thompson, a reporter in my seventh year at the YH-R following stints at seven publications in the preceding seven years. My primary focus is covering the many great prep sports stories in the Yakima Valley, as well as the sports at Yakima Valley College and Central Washington University.Ialso cover Pippins baseball and Outdoors features. After spending my childhood in Kansas followed by college at the University of Missouri and jobs at various papers in the South/Midwest, I’ve tried to make up for all those years without mountains by spending a lot of time in the Cascades skiing, hiking, camping, or just exploring on my own or with my wife and our dog. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment