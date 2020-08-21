Fire destroyed a Yakima duplex Friday afternoon, displacing six people, leaving two animals missing, and causing an estimated $100,000 in damage, according to the Yakima Fire Department.
The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. at 1316 Second Ave. When firefighters arrived, the fire had spread throughout both units.
All six residents were able to escape the fire without injury, Yakima Fire Department Shift Commander Jennifer Norton said, but two pets were missing and feared killed.
Norton said the duplex is not habitable and the Red Cross was assisting the displaced residents.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Norton said.
— Yakima Herald-Republic