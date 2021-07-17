PHOENIX — The Bucks are headed home within one victory of their first NBA championship in 50 years.
Milwaukee overcame an early 16-point deficit and held on late for a 123-119 victory over Phoenix on Saturday to take a 3-2 series lead. Game 6 is Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum, where the Bucks are 6-1 in these playoffs.
Jrue Holiday had 27 points and 13 assists for the Bucks, and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 32 points and nine rebounds. Khris Middleton was 1 of 7 from the field before making 11 of his final 16 shots en route to 29 points.
Devin Booker had 40 points for the Suns, and Chris Paul had 21 points and 11 assists.
Phoenix shot nearly 74% in the first quarter — including 5 of 6 from 3-point range — to lead 37-21 after the first quarter.
The Bucks, however, roared back in the second quarter, outscoring the Suns 43-24 to take a 64-21 halftime lead.
The Bucks swept the Baltimore Bullets in 1971 led by Lew Alcindor, who changed his name to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar after the season, and Oscar Robertson.