STANDINGSCBBN footballConf. OverallW L W LWest Valley 4 1 4 1Sunnyside 3 1 3 2Davis 1 3 1 4Eisenhower 1 4 1 4Friday's GamesSunnyside 41, Davis 18West Valley 56, Eisenhower 28