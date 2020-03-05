YAKIMA, Wash. — It's been 53 weeks since Cashmere's girls have been defeated.
Early Thursday evening, fifth-seeded La Salle earned the chance to duplicate its 2019 feat by fighting past No. 6 King's 41-37 in the Class 1A quarterfinals in the SunDome.
The victory sets up a Lightning-Bulldogs semifinal for third straight year, with each team notching a win. Last year's 41-35 victory propelled La Salle to its first Class 1A state championship and second overall.
"Cashmere's a great team and Hailey Van Lith is the best player in the state, no doubt," Lightning coach Alyssa Goins said. "Cashmere is doing a really good job of getting other players involved in the offense which makes them an even bigger challenge."
To get the date with the Bulldogs, La Salle rode Thursday's stellar performance by all-state junior Trista Hull, who finished with game-highs of 19 points and 11 rebounds. She also blocked three shots, while changing the trajectory of others.
"I think you see a lot volleyball when Trista plays defense," Goins said of her standout post, who also earned all-league honors in volleyball last fall. "She does such a nice job of getting blocks without coming down on kids. She really has great timing and instincts."
Hull needed both against the Knights, who have something few teams have — a player as tall, even an inch taller, than Hull.
Fellow 11th-grader Samantha Skaggs led King's with 11 points, but had to work for them with Hull playing staunch defense without getting in foul trouble.
"That's a big thing especially in the Dome — you can't get in foul trouble," Hull said. "There's no time for fouls and sitting on the bench."
The first half featured an 11-0 La Salle run and a 10-0 spurt for King's and ended with the Lightning taking a 24-22 lead on a Hull post-up.
The Lightning, which improved to 21-3, beat the Knights 44-24 earlier this season, but couldn't shake them, and even trailed 31-30 late in the third after Brenna Hart knocked down a 3-pointer that spurred a La Salle timeout.
"Sometimes we need a reminder to slow it down and play our game," Hull said. "We get going a little too fast and silly mistakes are made, so that's just a moment where she calms us down."
Moments later, Hull again scored on a post move and Gillian Martin made a pair of free throws to give the Lightning a 34-31 lead going into the fourth quarter.
La Salle extended its lead to as many as six, but King's kept battling back and pulled within two in the final minute.
Hull came through again, though, converting a Natalie Newman pass into another layup with 15 seconds left.
Martin and Leah Ashby, who made 2 of 3 treys, each scored eight points and keyed the Lightning's familiar press.
"Our speed on top of the press really helped us out and put pressure on their guards, so they were getting into their offense with 10 second left on the shot clock," Goins said.
King's fell to 18-9 and plays Annie Wright, which lost to Cashmere 68-31, in consolation action Friday at 12:15 p.m.
KING’S — Flor 8, Gray 2, Peterson 3, Gallagher 8, Samantha Skaggs 11, Hart 5, Francisco 0. Totals 13-40 7-11 37.
LA SALLE — Martin 8, Ashby 8, Stohr 4, Trista Hull 19, Newman 2, E. Lancaster 0, L. Lancaster 0, Klebaum 0. Totals 15-36 9-12 41.
King’s 10 10 11 6 — 37
La Salle 13 9 12 7 — 41
Highlights: Mia Flor (K) 10 rebs, 4 stls; Claire Gallagher (K) 5 stls; Skaggs (K) 4 rebs, 4 asts; Hull (LS) 11 rebs, 3 blks; Natalie Newman (LS) 5 rebs, 2 blks.