Patrick Chess of Yakima died on Dec. 7, 1941, while serving on the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor. His remains were identified via DNA samples provided by his family seven years ago. His funeral was conducted at Tahoma Cemetery on June 11, 2022, with full military honors.
This coming Veterans Day will be his first among his fellow Valley servicemembers and at home.
Chess’ story reminds me of my family members who served at Pearl Harbor around that time.
My family had an uncle, George Scott, who died at Pearl Harbor serving on the USS West Virginia. George was a brother of my mother, and both were born at Travelers Rest, Owsley County, Kentucky. The family moved to Winchester, Kentucky in 1917. My mother was the oldest in a Scott family of 11 children and seven of her eight brothers served in the military. In doing research on Uncle George, we found that Luther Farmer, from Owsley County, and a cousin of my father, died on the Oklahoma. Chester Rose of Winchester died on the USS Arizona and is among the many that never returned home. Chester’s parents were from Owsley County.
George Scott, Luther Farmer, and Chester Rose, three sailors from such a small area in the hills of eastern Kentucky is a family story shared at every reunion.
Patrick Chess is now a part of my family history. The Arizona, West Virginia, and the Oklahoma were moored next to each other (bow to stern), and we now wonder if Patrick could have crossed paths with shipmate Luther Farmer, let alone my Uncle George Scott or Chester Rose, during shore leave as an example? George’s seven brothers of Winchester, Kentucky, were fun-loving guys that told one yarn after another, often making it difficult to separate truth from fiction.
A story passed down is about the family not learning about George’s death at Pearl Harbor until January of 1942. Years later, George’s brothers created their own memory with a smile. On Sunday morning, Dec. 7, 1941, when the attack took place, there was a good chance George was not on the West Virginia since he was known to enjoy most Saturday nights, out and about. A Naval fleet given shore leave at Honolulu was first rate.
George Scott (1916-1941) and Luther Farmer (1917-1941) are at rest in Kentucky. Note that Patrick Chess (1917-1941) and Luther Farmer, both serving on the Oklahoma, were the same age. It will be our family’s honor to visit Patrick Chess at Tahoma on Veterans and Memorial Day and share a story or two about Honolulu, Kentucky and Yakima.
