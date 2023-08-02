Friday, Aug. 25

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Nonleague

Grandview Jamboree (Grandview, Prosser, Wahluke, Zillah), 6 p.m.

===

Friday, Sept. 1

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

(7 p.m. unless noted)

Nonleague

East Valley at Quincy

Sunnyside at Prosser

Wahluke at Grandview

Ellensburg at Zillah

Saturday, Sept. 2

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Selah at Davis, 7 p.m.

===

Tuesday, Sept. 5

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Nonleague

Prosser at Sunnyside, 7 p.m.

Selah at West Valley, 7p.m.

===

Thursday, Sept. 7

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Nonleague

Eastmont at Selah, 6:30 p.m.

Sunnyside at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.

Moses Lake at Prosser, 6:30 p.m.

===

Friday Sept. 8

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

(7 p.m. unless noted)

Nonleague

Davis at Ellensburg

Naches Valley at East Valley

Selah at Okanogan

Prosser at Skyline

===

Tuesday, Sept. 12

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Nonleague

West Valley at Ellensburg, 7 p.m.

===

Thursday, Sept. 14

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

CWAC

Grandview at Prosser, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Nonleague

East Valley at Cascade (Leavenworth), 5:15 p.m.

Wapato at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.

Hanford at Selah, 6:30 p.m.

Chelan at Ellensburg, 7 p.m.

===

Friday, Sept. 15

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

(7 p.m. unless noted)

CWAC

Selah at Ellensburg

Nonleague

East Valley at Heritage, 4:30 p.m.

===

Saturday, Sept. 16

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Nonleague

Prosser at Davis

===

Tuesday, Sept. 19

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

CWAC

Prosser at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.

Selah at Othello, 6:30 p.m.

East Valley at Ellensburg, 6:30 p.m.

===

Thursday, Sept. 21

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

CWAC

Grandview at Ellensburg, 6:30 p.m.

East Valley at Selah, 6:30 p.m.

===

Friday, Sept. 22

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

(7 p.m. unless noted)

CWAC

East Valley at Ephrata

Othello at Selah

Ellensburg at Grandview

Nonleague

Prosser at Aberdeen, 6 p.m.

===

Tuesday, Sept. 26

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

CWAC

Ellensburg at Prosser, 6:30 p.m.

Ephrata at East Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Selah at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.

===

Thursday, Sept. 28

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

CWAC

East Valley at Othello, 6:30 p.m.

Prosser at Selah, 6:30 p.m.

Grandview at Ephrata, 6:30 p.m.

===

Friday, Sept. 29

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

(7 p.m. unless noted)

CWAC

Selah at East Valley

Prosser at Ellensburg

Grandview at Othello

===

Saturday, Sept. 30

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Nonleague

East Valley vs. Cashmere at Naches Valley, 11 a.m.

Othello at Wapato, noon

East Valley vs. Cascade at Naches Valley, 1 p.m.

===

Tuesday, Oct. 3

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

CWAC

Selah at Ellensburg, 6:30 p.m.

Othello at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.

Ephrata Prosser, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Wapato at East Valley, 6:30 p.m.

===

Thursday, Oct. 5

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

CWAC

Grandview at East Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Ellensburg at Ephrata, 6:30 p.m.

Prosser at Othello, 6:30 p.m.

===

Friday, Oct. 6

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

(7 p.m. unless noted)

CWAC

Ephrata at Selah

Othello at Prosser

Nonleague

Wenatchee at Ellensburg

===

Saturday, Oct. 7

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

CWAC

East Valley at Grandview, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Nonleague

Grandview at Davis, noon

===

Tuesday, Oct. 10

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

CWAC

Ephrata at Selah, 6:30 p.m.

East Valley at Prosser, 6:30 p.m.

Othello at Ellensburg, 6:30 p.m.

===

Thursday, Oct. 12

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

CWAC

Grandview at Prosser, 6:30 p.m.

Othello at Selah, 6:30 p.m.

Ellensburg at East Valley, 6:30 p.m.

===

Friday, Oct. 13

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

(7 p.m. unless noted)

CWAC

Prosser at East Valley

Ellensburg at Othello

Grandview at Ephrata

Nonleague

Selah at Zillah

===

Saturday, Oct. 14

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Nonleague

Ellensburg at Burlington-Edison Invite

Grandview at Toppenish, 11:30 a.m.

===

Tuesday, Oct. 17

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

CWAC

Ellensburg at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.

Selah at East Valley, 6:30 p.m.

===

Thursday, Oct. 19

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

CWAC

Prosser at Ellensburg, 6:30 p.m.

East Valley at Ephrata, 6:30 p.m.

Grandview at Selah, 6:30 p.m.

===

Friday, Oct. 20

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

(7 p.m. unless noted)

CWAC

East Valley at Ellensburg

Selah at Grandview

Ephrata at Prosser

===

Tuesday, Oct. 24

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

CWAC

Othello at East Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Selah at Prosser, 6:30 p.m.

Ephrata at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.

===

Friday, Oct. 27

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

(7 p.m. unless noted)

CWAC

Othello at East Valley

Prosser at Selah

Ellensburg at Ephrata

===

Saturday, Oct.  28

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

CWAC

Selah at Ephrata, 12:30 p.m.

Prosser at East Valley, 12:30 p.m.

Ellensburg at Othello, , 12:30 p.m.

===

Tuesday, Oct. 31

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

CWAC

East Valley at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.

Ephrata at Ellensburg, 6:30 p.m.

Othello at Prosser, 6:30 p.m.

