Friday, Aug. 25
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Nonleague
Grandview Jamboree (Grandview, Prosser, Wahluke, Zillah), 6 p.m.
===
Friday, Sept. 1
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
(7 p.m. unless noted)
Nonleague
East Valley at Quincy
Sunnyside at Prosser
Wahluke at Grandview
Ellensburg at Zillah
Saturday, Sept. 2
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Selah at Davis, 7 p.m.
===
Tuesday, Sept. 5
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Nonleague
Prosser at Sunnyside, 7 p.m.
Selah at West Valley, 7p.m.
===
Thursday, Sept. 7
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Nonleague
Eastmont at Selah, 6:30 p.m.
Sunnyside at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.
Moses Lake at Prosser, 6:30 p.m.
===
Friday Sept. 8
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
(7 p.m. unless noted)
Nonleague
Davis at Ellensburg
Naches Valley at East Valley
Selah at Okanogan
Prosser at Skyline
===
Tuesday, Sept. 12
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Nonleague
West Valley at Ellensburg, 7 p.m.
===
Thursday, Sept. 14
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
CWAC
Grandview at Prosser, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Nonleague
East Valley at Cascade (Leavenworth), 5:15 p.m.
Wapato at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.
Hanford at Selah, 6:30 p.m.
Chelan at Ellensburg, 7 p.m.
===
Friday, Sept. 15
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
(7 p.m. unless noted)
CWAC
Selah at Ellensburg
Nonleague
East Valley at Heritage, 4:30 p.m.
===
Saturday, Sept. 16
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Nonleague
Prosser at Davis
===
Tuesday, Sept. 19
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
CWAC
Prosser at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.
Selah at Othello, 6:30 p.m.
East Valley at Ellensburg, 6:30 p.m.
===
Thursday, Sept. 21
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
CWAC
Grandview at Ellensburg, 6:30 p.m.
East Valley at Selah, 6:30 p.m.
===
Friday, Sept. 22
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
(7 p.m. unless noted)
CWAC
East Valley at Ephrata
Othello at Selah
Ellensburg at Grandview
Nonleague
Prosser at Aberdeen, 6 p.m.
===
Tuesday, Sept. 26
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
CWAC
Ellensburg at Prosser, 6:30 p.m.
Ephrata at East Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Selah at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.
===
Thursday, Sept. 28
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
CWAC
East Valley at Othello, 6:30 p.m.
Prosser at Selah, 6:30 p.m.
Grandview at Ephrata, 6:30 p.m.
===
Friday, Sept. 29
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
(7 p.m. unless noted)
CWAC
Selah at East Valley
Prosser at Ellensburg
Grandview at Othello
===
Saturday, Sept. 30
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Nonleague
East Valley vs. Cashmere at Naches Valley, 11 a.m.
Othello at Wapato, noon
East Valley vs. Cascade at Naches Valley, 1 p.m.
===
Tuesday, Oct. 3
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
CWAC
Selah at Ellensburg, 6:30 p.m.
Othello at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.
Ephrata Prosser, 6:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Wapato at East Valley, 6:30 p.m.
===
Thursday, Oct. 5
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
CWAC
Grandview at East Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Ellensburg at Ephrata, 6:30 p.m.
Prosser at Othello, 6:30 p.m.
===
Friday, Oct. 6
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
(7 p.m. unless noted)
CWAC
Ephrata at Selah
Othello at Prosser
Nonleague
Wenatchee at Ellensburg
===
Saturday, Oct. 7
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
CWAC
East Valley at Grandview, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Nonleague
Grandview at Davis, noon
===
Tuesday, Oct. 10
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
CWAC
Ephrata at Selah, 6:30 p.m.
East Valley at Prosser, 6:30 p.m.
Othello at Ellensburg, 6:30 p.m.
===
Thursday, Oct. 12
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
CWAC
Grandview at Prosser, 6:30 p.m.
Othello at Selah, 6:30 p.m.
Ellensburg at East Valley, 6:30 p.m.
===
Friday, Oct. 13
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
(7 p.m. unless noted)
CWAC
Prosser at East Valley
Ellensburg at Othello
Grandview at Ephrata
Nonleague
Selah at Zillah
===
Saturday, Oct. 14
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Nonleague
Ellensburg at Burlington-Edison Invite
Grandview at Toppenish, 11:30 a.m.
===
Tuesday, Oct. 17
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
CWAC
Ellensburg at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.
Selah at East Valley, 6:30 p.m.
===
Thursday, Oct. 19
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
CWAC
Prosser at Ellensburg, 6:30 p.m.
East Valley at Ephrata, 6:30 p.m.
Grandview at Selah, 6:30 p.m.
===
Friday, Oct. 20
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
(7 p.m. unless noted)
CWAC
East Valley at Ellensburg
Selah at Grandview
Ephrata at Prosser
===
Tuesday, Oct. 24
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
CWAC
Othello at East Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Selah at Prosser, 6:30 p.m.
Ephrata at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.
===
Friday, Oct. 27
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
(7 p.m. unless noted)
CWAC
Othello at East Valley
Prosser at Selah
Ellensburg at Ephrata
===
Saturday, Oct. 28
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
CWAC
Selah at Ephrata, 12:30 p.m.
Prosser at East Valley, 12:30 p.m.
Ellensburg at Othello, , 12:30 p.m.
===
Tuesday, Oct. 31
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
CWAC
East Valley at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.
Ephrata at Ellensburg, 6:30 p.m.
Othello at Prosser, 6:30 p.m.
