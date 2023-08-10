Tuesday, Aug. 22
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Exhibition
Central Washington at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m.
Nonleague
Yakima Valley at Walla Walla, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Nonleague
Yakima Valley vs. Whatcom in Tukwila, 11 a.m.
===
Wednesday, Aug. 23
COLLEGE SOCCER
Nonleague
Yakima Valley vs. Rogue in Tukwila, 11 a.m.
===
Friday, Aug. 25
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Nonleague
Grandview Jamboree (Grandview, Prosser, Wahluke, Zillah), 6 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Whatcom Tournament in Belleingham
Yakima Valley vs. TBA
===
Saturday, Aug. 26
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Whatcom Tournament in Belleingham
Yakima Valley vs. TBA
===
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Nonleague
Edmonds at Yakima Valley, 2 p.m.
===
Thursday, Aug. 31
COLLEGE FOOTBAL
Nonleague
Central Washington at Weber State, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Yotes Classic Showcase in San Bernardino, Calif.
Central Washington vs. Metro State, 2:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Umpqua at Yakima Valley, 6 p.m.
===
Friday, Sept. 1
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Yotes Classic Showcase in San Bernardino, Calif.
Central Washington at Call State San Bernardino, 2:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
(7 p.m. unless noted)
Nonleague
Sunnyside at Prosser,
Evergreen (Vancouver) at Eisenhower
West Valley at Walla Walla
Sunnyside at Prosser
East Valley at Quincy
Wahluke at Grandview
Ellensburg at Zillah
Toppenish at Royal
Highland at Wapato
Granger at La Salle
====
Saturday, Sept. 2
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Yotes Classic Showcase in San Bernardino, Calif.
Central Washington vs. Cal State Los Angeles, noon
Central Washington vs. Regis, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Selah at Davis, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Nonleague
Zillah at Sunnyside, 1 p.m.
Eastmont at Selah, noon
Grandview at Clarkston, 2 p.m.
===
Tuesday, Sept. 5
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Nonleague
Prosser at Sunnyside, 7 p.m.
Selah at West Valley, 7p.m.
Wahluke at Zillah, 6:30 p.m.
Wapato at Connell, 6:30 p.m.
College Place at La Salle, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Nonleague
Eisenhower at University, 4 p.m.
Ellensburg at West Valley, 7 p.m.
Sunnyside at Prosser, 6 p.m.
Toppenish at Grandview, 6 p.m.
Wahluke at Zillah, 6 p.m.
Wapato at Connell, 6 p.m.\
Wednesday, Sept. 6
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Nonleague
Connell at Toppenish, 6:30 p.m.
===
Thursday, Sept. 7
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Nonleague
Pasco at Davis, 7 p.m.
Eastmont at Selah, 6:30 p.m.
Sunnyside at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.
Moses Lake at Prosser, 6:30 p.m.
Mount Si at Ellensburg, 5 p.m.
Naches Valley at Royal, 6:30 p.m.
College Place at Wapato, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Nonleague
Davis at East Valley, 6 p.m.
Selah at West Valley, 7 p.m.
Sunnyside at Grandview, 6 p.m.
La Salle at Bear Creek School, 4:15 p.m.
Connell at Toppenish, 6 p.m.
Naches Valley at Royal, 6 p.m.
College Place at Wapato, 6 p.m.
Zillah at Kiona-Benton, 6 p.m.
===
Friday Sept. 8
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Up North Preseason Tournament in Duluth, Minn.
Central Washington vs. Northern Michigan, 10 a.m.
Central Washington at Minnesota Duluth, 5:30 p.m.
Highline Fall Classic in Des Moines
Yakima Valley vs. Skagit Valley, noon
Yakima Valley vs. Edmonds, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
(7 p.m. unless noted)
Nonleague
Davis at Ellensburg
Post Falls at Sunnyside
Eisenhower at Sedro-Woolley
Naches Valley at East Valley
Selah at Okanogan
Prosser at Skyline
Wapato at Grandview
Washougal at Toppenish
Omak at La Salle
===
Saturday, Sept. 9
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Nonleague
Montana Tech at Central Washington, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Up North Preseason Tournament in Duluth, Minn.
Central Washington vs. St. Cloud State, 10 a.m.
Central Washington vs. Michigan Tech, 3 p.m.
Highline Fall Classic in Des Moines
Yakima Valley vs. Everett, noon
Yakima Valley vs. Whatcom, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
NWAC East Region
Treasure Valley at Yakima Valley, noon
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Nonleague
Federal Way at West Valley, 1 p.m.
Zillah at Tenino, 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Nonleague
West Valley at East Valley, noon
Davis at Battle Ground, 3 p.m.
Wapato at Grandview, noon
Naches Valley at Granger, 11 a.m.
Cashmere at La Salle, 1 p.m.
===
Tuesday, Sept. 12
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
CBBN
Sunnyside at Davis, 7 p.m.
Eisenhower at Moses Lake, 7 p.m.
Nonleague
West Valley at Ellensburg, 7 p.m.
Kiona-Benton at Naches Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Cashmere at Zillah, 6:30 p.m.
Wahluke at Wapato, 6:30 p.m.
Toppenish at College Place, 6:30 p.m.
Connell at La Salle, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN
Davis at Sunnyside, 7 p.m.
Moses Lake at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.
CWAC
Othello at Selah, 6 p.m.
Ellensburg at East Valley, 6 p.m.
Ephrata at Grandview, 6 p.m.
Nonleague
Kiona-Benton at Naches Valley, 6 p.m.
Wahluke at Wapato, 6 p.m.
Toppenish at College Place, 6 p.m.
Connell at La Salle, 6 p.m.
===
Wednesday, Sept. 13
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
NWAC East Region
Spokane at Yakima Valley, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
NWAC East Region
Yakima Valley at Spokane, 4 p.m.
===
Thursday, Sept. 14
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
GNAC
Western Washington at Central Washington, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
CWAC
Grandview at Prosser, 7 p.m.
Nonleague
Sunnyside at Kennewick, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
CBBN
Davis at West Valley, 7 p.m.
Sunnyside at Wenatchee, 7 p.m.
Nonleague
East Valley at Cascade , 5:15 p.m.
Wapato at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.
Hanford at Selah, 6:30 p.m.
Chelan at Ellensburg, 7 p.m.
Quincy at Naches Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Wapato at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.
Royal at Toppenish, 6:30 p.m.
College Place at Zillah, 6:30 p.m.
La Salle at Kiona-Benton, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
CWAC
Selah at Ephrata, 6 p.m.
Grandview at East Valley, 6 p.m.
Nonleague
Wapato at Davis, 5 p.m.
Royal at Toppenish, 6 p.m.
College Place at Zillah, 6 p.m.
La Salle at Kiona-Benton, 6 p.m.
===
Friday, Sept. 15
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
NWAC Crossover in Bellevue
Yakima Valley at Bellevue, 11 a.m.
Yakima Valley vs. Southwestern Oregon, 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
(7 p.m. unless noted)
CBBN
West Valley at Davis
Eisenhower at Moses Lake
CWAC
Selah at Ellensburg
Nonleague
East Valley at Heritage, 4:30 p.m.
Toppenish at Mount Baker, 6 p.m.
La Salle at Hoquiam, 6 p.m.
Wahluke at Naches Valley
Royal at Zillah
Wapato at Granger
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Nonleague
East Valley at Cascade, 6 p.m.
===
Saturday, Sept. 16
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Lone Star Conference
Angelo State at Central Washington, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
GNAC
Simon Fraser at Central Washington, 1 p.m.
NWAC Crossover in Bellevue
Yakima Valley vs. Highline, 11 a.m.
Yakima Valley vs. TBA, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
NWAC East Region
Yakima Valley at Wenatchee Valley, noon
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Nonleague
Prosser at Davis, noon
Zillah at Granger, 12:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN
West Valley at Davis, 1 p.m.
Wenatchee at Sunnyside, 1 p.m.
CWAC
Ellensburg at Prosser, noon
Nonleague
Granger at Wapato, noon
Toppenish at White Swan, noon
===
Tuesday, Sept. 19
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
CBBN
Eastmont at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.
West Valley at Wenatchee, 7 p.m.
Sunnyside at Moses Lake, 7 p.m.
CWAC
Prosser at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.
Selah at Othello, 6:30 p.m.
East Valley at Ellensburg, 6:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Cascade at Zillah, 6:30 p.m.
Naches Valley at Connell, 6:30 p.m.
Wapato at Royal, 6:30 p.m.
Toppenish at Kiona-Benton, 6:30 p.m.
Wahluke at La Salle, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCCER
CBBN
Eastmont at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.
Wenatchee at West Valley, 7 p.m.
Moses Lake at Sunnyside, 7 p.m.
CWAC
Prosser at Grandview, 6 p.m.
East Valley at Selah, 6 p.m.
Nonleague
Cashmere at Ellensburg, 4 p.m.
Cascade at Zillah, 6 p.m.
Naches Valley at Connell, 6 p.m.
Wapato at Royal, 6 p.m.
Toppenish at Kiona-Benton, 6 p.m.
Wahluke at La Salle, 6 p.m.
===
Wednesday, Sept. 20
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
NWAC East Region
Yakima Valley at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
NWAC East Region
Blue Mountain at Yakima Valley, 4 p.m.
===
Thursday, Sept. 21
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
GNAC
Central Washington at Montana State Billings, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
CBBN
Wenatchee at Davis, 7 p.m.
Eisenhower at Sunnyside, 7 p.m.
Moses Lake at West Valley, 7 p.m.
CWAC
Grandview at Ellensburg, 6:30 p.m.
East Valley at Selah, 6:30 p.m.
Nonleague
La Salle at Toppenish, 6:30 p.m.
Wapato at Zillah, 6:30 p.m.
Naches Valley at College Place, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
CWAC
Grandview at Ellensburg, 4 p.m.
Othello at East Valley, 6 p.m.
Selah at Prosser, 6 p.m.
SCAC West
La Salle at Toppenish, 6 p.m.
Wapato at Zillah, 6 p.m.
Nonleague
Naches Valley at College Place, 6 p.m.
===
Friday, Sept. 22
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
NWAC East Region
Big Bend at Yakima Valley, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
(7 p.m. unless noted)
CBBN
Sunnyside at West Valley
Davis at Eastmont
Wenatchee at Eisenhower
CWAC
East Valley at Ephrata
Othello at Selah
Ellensburg at Grandview
Nonleague
Prosser at Aberdeen, 6 p.m.
College Place at Naches Valley, 6 p.m.
La Salle at Kiona-Benton, 6 p.m.
Cashmere at Toppenish
Mabton at Wapato
Zillah at Wahluke
===
Saturday, Sept. 23
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Lone Star Conference
Central Washington at Western Oregon, 1:05 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
GNAC
Central Washington at Seattle Pacific, 2 p.m.
NWAC East Region
Yakima Valley at North Idaho, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
NWAC East Region
Yakima Valley at Columbia Basin, noon
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Nonleague
Zillah at Kiona-Benton, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN
Davis at Wenatchee, 1 p.m.
Sunnyside at Eisenhower, 1 p.m.
West Valley at Moses Lake, 1 p.m.
CWAC
East Valley at Ephrata, noon
Ellensburg at Selah, noon
Prosser at Othello, noon
Nonleague
Goldendale at Zillah, 11 a.m.
===
Tuesday, Sept. 26
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
CBBN
West Valley at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.
Davis at Moses Lake, 7 p.m.
Sunnyside at Eastmont, 7 p.m.
CWAC
Ellensburg at Prosser, 6:30 p.m.
Ephrata at East Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Selah at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.
SCAC West
Naches Valley at Wapato, 6:30 p.m.
Zillah at La Salle, 6:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Toppenish at Wahluke, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN
Moses Lake at Davis, 5 p.m.
Eisenhower at West Valley, 7 p.m.
Eastmont at Sunnyside, 7 p.m.
CWAC
Selah at Grandview, 6 p.m.
Othello at Ellensburg, 4 p.m.
Ephrata at Prosser, 6 p.m.
SCAC West
Naches Valley at Wapato, 6 p.m.
Zillah at La Salle, 6 p.m.
Nonleague
Toppenish at Wahluke, 4 p.m.
===
Wednesday, Sept. 27
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
NWAC East Region
Yakima Valley at Columbia Basin, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
NWAC East Region
Walla Walla at Yakima Valley, 4 p.m.
===
Thursday, Sept. 28
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
GNAC
Western Oregon at Central Washington, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
CBBN
Eisenhower at Davis, 7 p.m.
Eastmont at West Valley, 7 p.m.
CWAC
East Valley at Othello, 6:30 p.m.
Prosser at Selah, 6:30 p.m.
Grandview at Ephrata, 6:30 p.m.
SCAC West
Toppenish at Naches Valley, 6:30 p.m.
La Salle at Wapato, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
CWAC
East Valley at Prosser, 6 p.m.
Grandview at Othello, 6 p.m.
Ellensburg at Ephrata, 6 p.m.
SCAC West
Toppenish at Naches Valley, 6 p.m.
===
Friday, Sept. 29
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
(7 p.m. unless noted)
CBBN
Eisenhower at Davis
Eastmont at Sunnyside
CWAC
Selah at East Valley
Prosser at Ellensburg
Grandview at Othello
SCAC West
Wapato at Toppenish
Zillah at La Salle
Nonleague
Hermiston at West Valley
Naches Valley at Kiona-Benton, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
SCAC West
La Salle at Wapato, 4 p.m.
===
Saturday, Sept. 30
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Lone Star Conference
Central Washington at Western New Mexico, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
GNAC
Saint Martin's at Central Washington, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
NWAC East Region
North Idaho at Yakima Valley, noon
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Nonleague
East Valley vs. Cashmere at Naches Valley, 11 a.m.
East Valley vs. Cascade at Naches Valley, 1 p.m.
Othello at Wapato, noon
Tri-Cities Prep at La Salle, noon
Cashmere at Naches Valley, 12:30 p.m.
Cascade at Naches Valley, 3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN
Davis at Eisenhower, 1 p.m.
West Valley at Eastmont, noon
CWAC
Selah at Othello, noon
Grandview at Ephrata, noon
Nonleague
La Salle at White Swan, 11 a.m.
===
Tuesday, Oct. 3
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
CBBN
Davis at Eastmont, 7 p.m.
West Valley at Sunnyside, 7 p.m.
Wenatchee at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.
CWAC
Selah at Ellensburg, 6:30 p.m.
Othello at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.
Ephrata Prosser, 6:30 p.m.
SCAC West
Naches Valley at La Salle, 6:30 p.m.
Zillah at Toppenish, 6:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Wapato at East Valley, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN
Eastmont at Davis, 4 p.m.
Eisenhower at Wenatchee, 7 p.m.
Sunnyside at West Valley, 7 p.m.
CWAC
East Valley at Ellensburg, 4 p.m.
SCAC West
Zillah at Toppenish, 6 p.m.
Naches Valley at La Salle, 6 p.m.
Nonleague
Wapato at Kiona-Benton, 6 p.m.
===
Wednesday, Oct. 4
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
NWAC East Region
Wenatchee Valley at Yakima Valley, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
NWAC East Region
Yakima Valley at Treasure Valley, 2 p.m.
===
Thursday, Oct. 5
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
CBBN
Davis at Sunnyside, 7 p.m.
Moses Lake at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.
CWAC
Grandview at East Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Ellensburg at Ephrata, 6:30 p.m.
Prosser at Othello, 6:30 p.m.
SCAC West
Toppenish at Wapato, 6:30 p.m.
Zillah at Naches Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Nonleague
La Salle at Royal, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
CWAC
Prosser at Ellensburg, 4 p.m.
Ephrata at Selah, 6 p.m.
East Valley at Grandview, 6 p.m.
SCAC West
Toppenish at Wapato, 6 p.m.
Zillah at Naches Valley, 6 p.m.
Nonleague
La Salle at Royal, 6 p.m.
===
Friday, Oct. 6
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
NWAC East Region
Walla Walla at Yakima Valley, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
(7 p.m. unless noted)
CBBN
West Valley at Eastmont
Davis at Moses Lake
Sunnyside at Eisenhower
CWAC
Ephrata at Selah
Othello at Prosser
SCAC West
Naches Valley at Zillah
La Salle at Wapato
Nonleague
Wenatchee at Ellensburg
Toppenish at Connell
===
Saturday, Oct. 7
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Eastern New Mexico at Central Washington, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
GNAC
Northwest Nazarene at Central Washington, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
NWAC East Region
Spokane at Yakima Valley, noon
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
CWAC
East Valley at Grandview, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
CBBN
Grandview at Davis, noon
Nonleague
Grandview at Davis, noon
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN
Sunnyside at Davis, 1 p.m.
Eisenhower at Moses Lake, 1 p.m.
CWAC
Grandview at Prosser, noon
Selah at East Valley, noon
===
Tuesday, Oct. 10
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
CBBN
West Valley at Davis, 7 p.m.
Wenatchee at Sunnyside, 7 p.m.
CWAC
Ephrata at Selah, 6:30 p.m.
East Valley at Prosser, 6:30 p.m.
Othello at Ellensburg, 6:30 p.m.
SCAC West
Zillah at Wapato, 6:30 p.m.
Toppenish at La Salle, 6:30 p.m.
Nonleague
College Place at Naches Valley, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN
Davis at West Valley, 7 p.m.
Sunnyside at Wenatchee, 7 p.m.
CWAC
Ellensburg at Grandview, 6 p.m.
East Valley at Othello, 6 p.m.
Prosser at Selah, 6 p.m.
SCAC West
Zillah at Wapato, 6 p.m.
Toppenish at La Salle, 6 p.m.
Nonleague
College Place at Naches Valley, 6 p.m.
===
Wednesday, Oct. 11
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
NWAC East Region
Yakima Valley at Big Bend, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
NWAC East Region
Wenatchee Valley at Yakima Valley, 4 p.m.
===
Thursday, Oct. 12
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
GNAC
Central Washington at Alaska Anchorage, 8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
CBBN
Eisenhower at Eastmont, 7 p.m.
Wenatchee at West Valley, 7 p.m.
Moses Lake at Sunnyside, 7 p.m.
CWAC
Grandview at Prosser, 6:30 p.m.
Othello at Selah, 6:30 p.m.
Ellensburg at East Valley, 6:30 p.m.
SCAC West
La Salle at Zillah, 6:30 p.m.
Wapato at Naches Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Wahluke at Toppenish, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
CWAC
Selah at Ellensburg, 4 p.m.
Ephrata at East Valley, 6 p.m.
Othello at Prosser, 6 p.m.
SCAC West
La Salle at Zillah, 6 p.m.
Wapato at Naches Valley, 6 p.m.
Nonleague
Wahluke at Toppenish, 6 p.m.
===
Friday, Oct. 13
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
NWAC East Region
North Idaho at Yakima Valley, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
(7 p.m. unless noted)
CBBN
Wenatchee at Davis
Eisenhower at West Valley
Moses Lake at Sunnyside
CWAC
Prosser at East Valley
Ellensburg at Othello
Grandview at Ephrata
SCAC West
Wapato at Naches Valley
Toppenish at La Salle
Nonleague
Selah at Zillah
===
Saturday, Oct. 14
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Lone Star Conference
Central Washington at Midwestern State, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
GNAC
Central Washington at Alaska Fairbanks, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
NWAC East Region
Yakima Valley at Blue Mountain, noon
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Nonleague
Ellensburg at Burlington-Edison Invite
Grandview at Toppenish, 11:30 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN
Eisenhower at Eastmont, 2 p.m.
West Valley at Wenatchee, 1 p.m.
Sunnyside at Moses Lake, 1 p.m.
===
Tuesday, Oct. 17
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
CBBN
Davis at Wenatchee, 7 p.m.
Sunnyside at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.
West Valley at Moses Lake, 7 p.m.
CWAC
Ellensburg at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.
Selah at East Valley, 6:30 p.m.
SCAC West
Naches Valley at Toppenish, 6:30 p.m.
Wapato at La Salle, 6:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Zillah at Connell, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN
Wenatchee at Davis, 4 p.m.
Eisenhower at Sunnyside, 7 p.m.
Moses Lake at West Valley, 7 p.m.
CWAC
Grandview at Selah, 6 p.m.
Prosser at Ephrata, 6 p.m.
Ellensburg at Othello, 6 p.m.
SCAC West
Wapato at La Salle, 6 p.m.
Naches Valley at Toppenish, 6 p.m.
Nonleague
Zillah at Connell, 6 p.m.
===
Wednesday, Oct. 18
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
NWAC East Region
Blue Mountain at Yakima Valley, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
NWAC East Region
Yakima Valley at Walla Walla, 2 p.m.
===
Thursday, Oct. 19
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
GNAC
Seattle Pacific at Central Washington, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
CBBN
Eisenhower at West Valley, 7 p.m.
Moses Lake at Davis, 7 p.m.
Eastmont at Sunnyside, 7 p.m.
CWAC
Prosser at Ellensburg, 6:30 p.m.
East Valley at Ephrata, 6:30 p.m.
Grandview at Selah, 6:30 p.m.
SCAC West
La Salle at Naches Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Toppenish at Zillah, 6:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Kiona-Benton at Wapato, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
CWAC
Ephrata at Ellensburg, 4 p.m.
Prosser at East Valley, 6 p.m.
Othello at Grandview, 6 p.m.
SCAC West
La Salle at Naches Valley, 6 p.m.
Toppenish at Zillah, 6 p.m.
===
Friday, Oct. 20
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
NWAC East Region
Columbia Basin at Yakima Valley, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
(7 p.m. unless noted)
CBBN
Sunnyside at Wenatchee
West Valley at Moses Lake
Eastmont at Eisenhower
CWAC
East Valley at Ellensburg
Selah at Grandview
Ephrata at Prosser
SCAC West
Naches Valley at Toppenish
Zillah at Wapato
Nonleague
Davis at Ridgeline
Wahluke at La Salle
===
Saturday, Oct. 21
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Lone Star Conference
West Texas A&M at Central Washington, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
GNAC
Montana State Billings at Central Washington, 2 p.m.
NWAC East Region
Treasure Valley at Yakima Valley, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
NWAC East Region
Yakima Valley at North Idaho, noon
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Nonleague
Goldendale at Zillah, 11 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN
West Valley at Eisenhower, 1 p.m.
Davis at Moses Lake, 1 p.m.
Sunnyside at Eastmont, 2 p.m.
===
Tuesday, Oct. 24
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
CBBN
Davis at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.
West Valley at Eastmont, 7 p.m.
CWAC
Othello at East Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Selah at Prosser, 6:30 p.m.
Ephrata at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.
SCAC West
Wapato at Toppenish, 6:30 p.m.
Naches Valley at Zillah, 6:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Royal at La Salle, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN
Eisenhower at Davis, 4 p.m.
Eastmont at West Valley, 7 p.m.
===
Wednesday, Oct. 25
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
NWAC East Region
Yakima Valley at Walla Walla, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
NWAC East Region
Columbia Basin at Yakima Valley, 4 p.m.
===
Thursday, Oct. 26
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
GNAC
Central Washington at Saint Martin's, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
CBBN
Sunnyside at West Valley, 7 p.m.
Eastmont at Davis, 7 p.m.
Eisenhower at Wenatchee, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
SCAC West
Wapato at Toppenish, 6 p.m.
Naches Valley at Zillah, 6 p.m.
Royal at La Salle, 6 p.m.
===
Friday, Oct. 27
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
(7 p.m. unless noted)
CBBN
Wenatchee at West Valley
Davis at Sunnyside
CWAC
Othello at East Valley
Prosser at Selah
Ellensburg at Ephrata
SCACWest
La Salle at Naches Valley
Toppenish at Zillah
Nonleague
Eisenhower at Cheney
College Place at Wapato
===
Saturday, Oct. 28
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Lone Star Conference
Central Washington at Texas A&M-Kingsville, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
GNAC
Central Washington at Western Oregon, 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
CWAC
Selah at Ephrata, 12:30 p.m.
Prosser at East Valley, 12:30 p.m.
Ellensburg at Othello, , 12:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN
West Valley at Sunnyside, 1 p.m.
Davis at Eastmont, 2 p.m.
===
Tuesday, Oct. 31
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
CWAC
East Valley at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.
Ephrata at Ellensburg, 6:30 p.m.
Othello at Prosser, 6:30 p.m.
===
Wednesday, Nov. 1
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
NWAC East Region
Yakima Valley at Wenatchee Valley, 6 p.m.
===
Friday, Nov. 3
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
NWAC East Region
Yakima Valley at Spokane, 6 p.m.
===
Saturday, Nov. 4
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
GNAC
Central Washington at Northwest Nazarene, noon
===
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
GNAC
Alaska Fairbanks at Central Washington, 7 p.m.
===
Saturday, Nov. 11
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Lone Star Conference
Central Washington at Texas Permian Basin, noon
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
GNAC
Alaska Anchorage at Central Washington, 7 p.m.
===
Thursday, Nov. 16
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
GNAC
Central Washington at Simon Fraser, 7 p.m.
===
Saturday, Nov. 18
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
GNAC
Central Washington at Western Washington, 7 p.m.
