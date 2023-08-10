Tuesday, Aug. 22

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Exhibition

Central Washington at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m.

Nonleague

Yakima Valley at Walla Walla, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Nonleague

Yakima Valley vs. Whatcom in Tukwila, 11 a.m.

===

Wednesday, Aug. 23

COLLEGE SOCCER

Nonleague

Yakima Valley vs. Rogue in Tukwila, 11 a.m.

===

Friday, Aug. 25

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Nonleague

Grandview Jamboree (Grandview, Prosser, Wahluke, Zillah), 6 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Whatcom Tournament in Belleingham

Yakima Valley vs. TBA

===

Saturday, Aug. 26

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Whatcom Tournament in Belleingham

Yakima Valley vs. TBA

===

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Nonleague

Edmonds at Yakima Valley, 2 p.m.

===

Thursday, Aug. 31

COLLEGE FOOTBAL

Nonleague

Central Washington at Weber State, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Yotes Classic Showcase in San Bernardino, Calif.

Central Washington vs. Metro State, 2:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Umpqua at Yakima Valley, 6 p.m.

===

Friday, Sept. 1

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Yotes Classic Showcase in San Bernardino, Calif.

Central Washington at Call State San Bernardino, 2:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

(7 p.m. unless noted)

Nonleague

Sunnyside at Prosser,

Evergreen (Vancouver) at Eisenhower

West Valley at Walla Walla

Sunnyside at Prosser

East Valley at Quincy

Wahluke at Grandview

Ellensburg at Zillah

Toppenish at Royal

Highland at Wapato

Granger at La Salle

====

Saturday, Sept. 2

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Yotes Classic Showcase in San Bernardino, Calif.

Central Washington vs. Cal State Los Angeles, noon

Central Washington vs. Regis, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Selah at Davis, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Nonleague

Zillah at Sunnyside, 1 p.m.

Eastmont at Selah, noon

Grandview at Clarkston, 2 p.m.

===

Tuesday, Sept. 5

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Nonleague

Prosser at Sunnyside, 7 p.m.

Selah at West Valley, 7p.m.

Wahluke at Zillah, 6:30 p.m.

Wapato at Connell, 6:30 p.m.

College Place at La Salle, 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Nonleague

Eisenhower at University, 4 p.m.

Ellensburg at West Valley, 7 p.m.

Sunnyside at Prosser, 6 p.m.

Toppenish at Grandview, 6 p.m.

Wahluke at Zillah, 6 p.m.

Wapato at Connell, 6 p.m.\

Wednesday, Sept. 6

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Nonleague

Connell at Toppenish, 6:30 p.m.

===

Thursday, Sept. 7

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Nonleague

Pasco at Davis, 7 p.m.

Eastmont at Selah, 6:30 p.m.

Sunnyside at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.

Moses Lake at Prosser, 6:30 p.m.

Mount Si at Ellensburg, 5 p.m.

Naches Valley at Royal, 6:30 p.m.

College Place at Wapato, 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Nonleague

Davis at East Valley, 6 p.m.

Selah at West Valley, 7 p.m.

Sunnyside at Grandview, 6 p.m.

La Salle at Bear Creek School, 4:15 p.m.

Connell at Toppenish, 6 p.m.

Naches Valley at Royal, 6 p.m.

College Place at Wapato, 6 p.m.

Zillah at Kiona-Benton, 6 p.m.

===

Friday Sept. 8

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Up North Preseason Tournament in Duluth, Minn.

Central Washington vs. Northern Michigan, 10 a.m.

Central Washington at Minnesota Duluth, 5:30 p.m.

Highline Fall Classic in Des Moines

Yakima Valley vs. Skagit Valley, noon

Yakima Valley vs. Edmonds, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

(7 p.m. unless noted)

Nonleague

Davis at Ellensburg

Post Falls at Sunnyside

Eisenhower at Sedro-Woolley

Naches Valley at East Valley

Selah at Okanogan

Prosser at Skyline

Wapato at Grandview

Washougal at Toppenish

Omak at La Salle

===

Saturday, Sept. 9

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Nonleague

Montana Tech at Central Washington, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Up North Preseason Tournament in Duluth, Minn.

Central Washington vs. St. Cloud State, 10 a.m.

Central Washington vs. Michigan Tech, 3 p.m.

Highline Fall Classic in Des Moines

Yakima Valley vs. Everett, noon

Yakima Valley vs. Whatcom, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

NWAC East Region

Treasure Valley at Yakima Valley, noon

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Nonleague

Federal Way at West Valley, 1 p.m.

Zillah at Tenino, 2 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Nonleague

West Valley at East Valley, noon

Davis at Battle Ground, 3 p.m.

Wapato at Grandview, noon

Naches Valley at Granger, 11 a.m.

Cashmere at La Salle, 1 p.m.

===

Tuesday, Sept. 12

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

CBBN

Sunnyside at Davis, 7 p.m.

Eisenhower at Moses Lake, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

West Valley at Ellensburg, 7 p.m.

Kiona-Benton at Naches Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Cashmere at Zillah, 6:30 p.m.

Wahluke at Wapato, 6:30 p.m.

Toppenish at College Place, 6:30 p.m.

Connell at La Salle, 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

CBBN

Davis at Sunnyside, 7 p.m.

Moses Lake at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.

CWAC

Othello at Selah, 6 p.m.

Ellensburg at East Valley, 6 p.m.

Ephrata at Grandview, 6 p.m.

Nonleague

Kiona-Benton at Naches Valley, 6 p.m.

Wahluke at Wapato, 6 p.m.

Toppenish at College Place, 6 p.m.

Connell at La Salle, 6 p.m.

===

Wednesday, Sept. 13

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

NWAC East Region

Spokane at Yakima Valley, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

NWAC East Region

Yakima Valley at Spokane, 4 p.m.

===

Thursday, Sept. 14

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

GNAC

Western Washington at Central Washington, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

CWAC

Grandview at Prosser, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Sunnyside at Kennewick, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

CBBN

Davis at West Valley, 7 p.m.

Sunnyside at Wenatchee, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

East Valley at Cascade , 5:15 p.m.

Wapato at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.

Hanford at Selah, 6:30 p.m.

Chelan at Ellensburg, 7 p.m.

Quincy at Naches Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Wapato at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.

Royal at Toppenish, 6:30 p.m.

College Place at Zillah, 6:30 p.m.

La Salle at Kiona-Benton, 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

CWAC

Selah at Ephrata, 6 p.m.

Grandview at East Valley, 6 p.m.

Nonleague

Wapato at Davis, 5 p.m.

Royal at Toppenish, 6 p.m.

College Place at Zillah, 6 p.m.

La Salle at Kiona-Benton, 6 p.m.

===

Friday, Sept. 15

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

NWAC Crossover in Bellevue

Yakima Valley at Bellevue, 11 a.m.

Yakima Valley vs. Southwestern Oregon, 3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

(7 p.m. unless noted)

CBBN

West Valley at Davis

Eisenhower at Moses Lake

CWAC

Selah at Ellensburg

Nonleague

East Valley at Heritage, 4:30 p.m.

Toppenish at Mount Baker, 6 p.m.

La Salle at Hoquiam, 6 p.m.

Wahluke at Naches Valley

Royal at Zillah

Wapato at Granger

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Nonleague

East Valley at Cascade, 6 p.m.

===

Saturday, Sept. 16

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Lone Star Conference

Angelo State at Central Washington, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

GNAC

Simon Fraser at Central Washington, 1 p.m.

NWAC Crossover in Bellevue

Yakima Valley vs. Highline, 11 a.m.

Yakima Valley vs. TBA, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

NWAC East Region

Yakima Valley at Wenatchee Valley, noon

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Nonleague

Prosser at Davis, noon

Zillah at Granger, 12:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

CBBN

West Valley at Davis, 1 p.m.

Wenatchee at Sunnyside, 1 p.m.

CWAC

Ellensburg at Prosser, noon

Nonleague

Granger at Wapato, noon

Toppenish at White Swan, noon

===

Tuesday, Sept. 19

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

CBBN

Eastmont at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.

West Valley at Wenatchee, 7 p.m.

Sunnyside at Moses Lake, 7 p.m.

CWAC

Prosser at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.

Selah at Othello, 6:30 p.m.

East Valley at Ellensburg, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Cascade at Zillah, 6:30 p.m.

Naches Valley at Connell, 6:30 p.m.

Wapato at Royal, 6:30 p.m.

Toppenish at Kiona-Benton, 6:30 p.m.

Wahluke at La Salle, 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCCER

CBBN

Eastmont at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.

Wenatchee at West Valley, 7 p.m.

Moses Lake at Sunnyside, 7 p.m.

CWAC

Prosser at Grandview, 6 p.m.

East Valley at Selah, 6 p.m.

Nonleague

Cashmere at Ellensburg, 4 p.m.

Cascade at Zillah, 6 p.m.

Naches Valley at Connell, 6 p.m.

Wapato at Royal, 6 p.m.

Toppenish at Kiona-Benton, 6 p.m.

Wahluke at La Salle, 6 p.m.

===

Wednesday, Sept. 20

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

NWAC East Region

Yakima Valley at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

NWAC East Region

Blue Mountain at Yakima Valley, 4 p.m.

===

Thursday, Sept. 21

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

GNAC

Central Washington at Montana State Billings, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

CBBN

Wenatchee at Davis, 7 p.m.

Eisenhower at Sunnyside, 7 p.m.

Moses Lake at West Valley, 7 p.m.

CWAC

Grandview at Ellensburg, 6:30 p.m.

East Valley at Selah, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

La Salle at Toppenish, 6:30 p.m.

Wapato at Zillah, 6:30 p.m.

Naches Valley at College Place, 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

CWAC

Grandview at Ellensburg, 4 p.m.

Othello at East Valley, 6 p.m.

Selah at Prosser, 6 p.m.

SCAC West

La Salle at Toppenish, 6 p.m.

Wapato at Zillah, 6 p.m.

Nonleague

Naches Valley at College Place, 6 p.m.

===

Friday, Sept. 22

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

NWAC East Region

Big Bend at Yakima Valley, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

(7 p.m. unless noted)

CBBN

Sunnyside at West Valley

Davis at Eastmont

Wenatchee at Eisenhower

CWAC

East Valley at Ephrata

Othello at Selah

Ellensburg at Grandview

Nonleague

Prosser at Aberdeen, 6 p.m.

College Place at Naches Valley, 6 p.m.

La Salle at Kiona-Benton, 6 p.m.

Cashmere at Toppenish

Mabton at Wapato

Zillah at Wahluke

===

Saturday, Sept. 23

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Lone Star Conference

Central Washington at Western Oregon, 1:05 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

GNAC

Central Washington at Seattle Pacific, 2 p.m.

NWAC East Region

Yakima Valley at North Idaho, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

NWAC East Region

Yakima Valley at Columbia Basin, noon

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Nonleague

Zillah at Kiona-Benton, 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

CBBN

Davis at Wenatchee, 1 p.m.

Sunnyside at Eisenhower, 1 p.m.

West Valley at Moses Lake, 1 p.m.

CWAC

East Valley at Ephrata, noon

Ellensburg at Selah, noon

Prosser at Othello, noon

Nonleague

Goldendale at Zillah, 11 a.m.

===

Tuesday, Sept. 26

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

CBBN

West Valley at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.

Davis at Moses Lake, 7 p.m.

Sunnyside at Eastmont, 7 p.m.

CWAC

Ellensburg at Prosser, 6:30 p.m.

Ephrata at East Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Selah at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.

SCAC West

Naches Valley at Wapato, 6:30 p.m.

Zillah at La Salle, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Toppenish at Wahluke, 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

CBBN

Moses Lake at Davis, 5 p.m.

Eisenhower at West Valley, 7 p.m.

Eastmont at Sunnyside, 7 p.m.

CWAC

Selah at Grandview, 6 p.m.

Othello at Ellensburg, 4 p.m.

Ephrata at Prosser, 6 p.m.

SCAC West

Naches Valley at Wapato, 6 p.m.

Zillah at La Salle, 6 p.m.

Nonleague

Toppenish at Wahluke, 4 p.m.

===

Wednesday, Sept. 27

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

NWAC East Region

Yakima Valley at Columbia Basin, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

NWAC East Region

Walla Walla at Yakima Valley, 4 p.m.

===

Thursday, Sept. 28

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

GNAC

Western Oregon at Central Washington, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

CBBN

Eisenhower at Davis, 7 p.m.

Eastmont at West Valley, 7 p.m.

CWAC

East Valley at Othello, 6:30 p.m.

Prosser at Selah, 6:30 p.m.

Grandview at Ephrata, 6:30 p.m.

SCAC West

Toppenish at Naches Valley, 6:30 p.m.

La Salle at Wapato, 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

CWAC

East Valley at Prosser, 6 p.m.

Grandview at Othello, 6 p.m.

Ellensburg at Ephrata, 6 p.m.

SCAC West

Toppenish at Naches Valley, 6 p.m.

===

Friday, Sept. 29

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

(7 p.m. unless noted)

CBBN

Eisenhower at Davis

Eastmont at Sunnyside

CWAC

Selah at East Valley

Prosser at Ellensburg

Grandview at Othello

SCAC West

Wapato at Toppenish

Zillah at La Salle

Nonleague

Hermiston at West Valley

Naches Valley at Kiona-Benton, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

SCAC West

La Salle at Wapato, 4 p.m.

===

Saturday, Sept. 30

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Lone Star Conference

Central Washington at Western New Mexico, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

GNAC

Saint Martin's at Central Washington, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

NWAC East Region

North Idaho at Yakima Valley, noon

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Nonleague

East Valley vs. Cashmere at Naches Valley, 11 a.m.

East Valley vs. Cascade at Naches Valley, 1 p.m.

Othello at Wapato, noon

Tri-Cities Prep at La Salle, noon

Cashmere at Naches Valley, 12:30 p.m.

Cascade at Naches Valley, 3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

CBBN

Davis at Eisenhower, 1 p.m.

West Valley at Eastmont, noon

CWAC

Selah at Othello, noon

Grandview at Ephrata, noon

Nonleague

La Salle at White Swan, 11 a.m.

===

Tuesday, Oct. 3

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

CBBN

Davis at Eastmont, 7 p.m.

West Valley at Sunnyside, 7 p.m.

Wenatchee at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.

CWAC

Selah at Ellensburg, 6:30 p.m.

Othello at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.

Ephrata Prosser, 6:30 p.m.

SCAC West

Naches Valley at La Salle, 6:30 p.m.

Zillah at Toppenish, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Wapato at East Valley, 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

CBBN

Eastmont at Davis, 4 p.m.

Eisenhower at Wenatchee, 7 p.m.

Sunnyside at West Valley, 7 p.m.

CWAC

East Valley at Ellensburg, 4 p.m.

SCAC West

Zillah at Toppenish, 6 p.m.

Naches Valley at La Salle, 6 p.m.

Nonleague

Wapato at Kiona-Benton, 6 p.m.

===

Wednesday, Oct. 4

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

NWAC East Region

Wenatchee Valley at Yakima Valley, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

NWAC East Region

Yakima Valley at Treasure Valley, 2 p.m.

===

Thursday, Oct. 5

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

CBBN

Davis at Sunnyside, 7 p.m.

Moses Lake at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.

CWAC

Grandview at East Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Ellensburg at Ephrata, 6:30 p.m.

Prosser at Othello, 6:30 p.m.

SCAC West

Toppenish at Wapato, 6:30 p.m.

Zillah at Naches Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

La Salle at Royal, 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

CWAC

Prosser at Ellensburg, 4 p.m.

Ephrata at Selah, 6 p.m.

East Valley at Grandview, 6 p.m.

SCAC West

Toppenish at Wapato, 6 p.m.

Zillah at Naches Valley, 6 p.m.

Nonleague

La Salle at Royal, 6 p.m.

===

Friday, Oct. 6

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

NWAC East Region

Walla Walla at Yakima Valley, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

(7 p.m. unless noted)

CBBN

West Valley at Eastmont

Davis at Moses Lake

Sunnyside at Eisenhower

CWAC

Ephrata at Selah

Othello at Prosser

SCAC West

Naches Valley at Zillah

La Salle at Wapato

Nonleague

Wenatchee at Ellensburg

Toppenish at Connell

===

Saturday, Oct. 7

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Eastern New Mexico at Central Washington, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

GNAC

Northwest Nazarene at Central Washington, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

NWAC East Region

Spokane at Yakima Valley, noon

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

CWAC

East Valley at Grandview, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

CBBN

Grandview at Davis, noon

Nonleague

Grandview at Davis, noon

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

CBBN

Sunnyside at Davis, 1 p.m.

Eisenhower at Moses Lake, 1 p.m.

CWAC

Grandview at Prosser, noon

Selah at East Valley, noon

===

Tuesday, Oct. 10

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

CBBN

West Valley at Davis, 7 p.m.

Wenatchee at Sunnyside, 7 p.m.

CWAC

Ephrata at Selah, 6:30 p.m.

East Valley at Prosser, 6:30 p.m.

Othello at Ellensburg, 6:30 p.m.

SCAC West

Zillah at Wapato, 6:30 p.m.

Toppenish at La Salle, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

College Place at Naches Valley, 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

CBBN

Davis at West Valley, 7 p.m.

Sunnyside at Wenatchee, 7 p.m.

CWAC

Ellensburg at Grandview, 6 p.m.

East Valley at Othello, 6 p.m.

Prosser at Selah, 6 p.m.

SCAC West

Zillah at Wapato, 6 p.m.

Toppenish at La Salle, 6 p.m.

Nonleague

College Place at Naches Valley, 6 p.m.

===

Wednesday, Oct. 11

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

NWAC East Region

Yakima Valley at Big Bend, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

NWAC East Region

Wenatchee Valley at Yakima Valley, 4 p.m.

===

Thursday, Oct. 12

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

GNAC

Central Washington at Alaska Anchorage, 8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

CBBN

Eisenhower at Eastmont, 7 p.m.

Wenatchee at West Valley, 7 p.m.

Moses Lake at Sunnyside, 7 p.m.

CWAC

Grandview at Prosser, 6:30 p.m.

Othello at Selah, 6:30 p.m.

Ellensburg at East Valley, 6:30 p.m.

SCAC West

La Salle at Zillah, 6:30 p.m.

Wapato at Naches Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Wahluke at Toppenish, 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

CWAC

Selah at Ellensburg, 4 p.m.

Ephrata at East Valley, 6 p.m.

Othello at Prosser, 6 p.m.

SCAC West

La Salle at Zillah, 6 p.m.

Wapato at Naches Valley, 6 p.m.

Nonleague

Wahluke at Toppenish, 6 p.m.

===

Friday, Oct. 13

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

NWAC East Region

North Idaho at Yakima Valley, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

(7 p.m. unless noted)

CBBN

Wenatchee at Davis

Eisenhower at West Valley

Moses Lake at Sunnyside

CWAC

Prosser at East Valley

Ellensburg at Othello

Grandview at Ephrata

SCAC West

Wapato at Naches Valley

Toppenish at La Salle

Nonleague

Selah at Zillah

===

Saturday, Oct. 14

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Lone Star Conference

Central Washington at Midwestern State, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

GNAC

Central Washington at Alaska Fairbanks, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

NWAC East Region

Yakima Valley at Blue Mountain, noon

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Nonleague

Ellensburg at Burlington-Edison Invite

Grandview at Toppenish, 11:30 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

CBBN

Eisenhower at Eastmont, 2 p.m.

West Valley at Wenatchee, 1 p.m.

Sunnyside at Moses Lake, 1 p.m.

===

Tuesday, Oct. 17

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

CBBN

Davis at Wenatchee, 7 p.m.

Sunnyside at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.

West Valley at Moses Lake, 7 p.m.

CWAC

Ellensburg at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.

Selah at East Valley, 6:30 p.m.

SCAC West

Naches Valley at Toppenish, 6:30 p.m.

Wapato at La Salle, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Zillah at Connell, 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

CBBN

Wenatchee at Davis, 4 p.m.

Eisenhower at Sunnyside, 7 p.m.

Moses Lake at West Valley, 7 p.m.

CWAC

Grandview at Selah, 6 p.m.

Prosser at Ephrata, 6 p.m.

Ellensburg at Othello, 6 p.m.

SCAC West

Wapato at La Salle, 6 p.m.

Naches Valley at Toppenish, 6 p.m.

Nonleague

Zillah at Connell, 6 p.m.

===

Wednesday, Oct. 18

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

NWAC East Region

Blue Mountain at Yakima Valley, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

NWAC East Region

Yakima Valley at Walla Walla, 2 p.m.

===

Thursday, Oct. 19

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

GNAC

Seattle Pacific at Central Washington, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

CBBN

Eisenhower at West Valley, 7 p.m.

Moses Lake at Davis, 7 p.m.

Eastmont at Sunnyside, 7 p.m.

CWAC

Prosser at Ellensburg, 6:30 p.m.

East Valley at Ephrata, 6:30 p.m.

Grandview at Selah, 6:30 p.m.

SCAC West

La Salle at Naches Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Toppenish at Zillah, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Kiona-Benton at Wapato, 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

CWAC

Ephrata at Ellensburg, 4 p.m.

Prosser at East Valley, 6 p.m.

Othello at Grandview, 6 p.m.

SCAC West

La Salle at Naches Valley, 6 p.m.

Toppenish at Zillah, 6 p.m.

===

Friday, Oct. 20

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

NWAC East Region

Columbia Basin at Yakima Valley, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

(7 p.m. unless noted)

CBBN

Sunnyside at Wenatchee

West Valley at Moses Lake

Eastmont at Eisenhower

CWAC

East Valley at Ellensburg

Selah at Grandview

Ephrata at Prosser

SCAC West

Naches Valley at Toppenish

Zillah at Wapato

Nonleague

Davis at Ridgeline

Wahluke at La Salle

===

Saturday, Oct. 21

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Lone Star Conference

West Texas A&M at Central Washington, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

GNAC

Montana State Billings at Central Washington, 2 p.m.

NWAC East Region

Treasure Valley at Yakima Valley, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

NWAC East Region

Yakima Valley at North Idaho, noon

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Nonleague

Goldendale at Zillah, 11 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

CBBN

West Valley at Eisenhower, 1 p.m.

Davis at Moses Lake, 1 p.m.

Sunnyside at Eastmont, 2 p.m.

===

Tuesday, Oct. 24

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

CBBN

Davis at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.

West Valley at Eastmont, 7 p.m.

CWAC

Othello at East Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Selah at Prosser, 6:30 p.m.

Ephrata at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.

SCAC West

Wapato at Toppenish, 6:30 p.m.

Naches Valley at Zillah, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Royal at La Salle, 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

CBBN

Eisenhower at Davis, 4 p.m.

Eastmont at West Valley, 7 p.m.

===

Wednesday, Oct. 25

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

NWAC East Region

 Yakima Valley at Walla Walla, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

NWAC East Region

Columbia Basin at Yakima Valley, 4 p.m.

===

Thursday, Oct. 26

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

GNAC

Central Washington at Saint Martin's, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

CBBN

Sunnyside at West Valley, 7 p.m.

Eastmont at Davis, 7 p.m.

Eisenhower at Wenatchee, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

SCAC West

Wapato at Toppenish, 6 p.m.

Naches Valley at Zillah, 6 p.m.

Royal at La Salle, 6 p.m.

===

Friday, Oct. 27

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

(7 p.m. unless noted)

CBBN

Wenatchee at West Valley

Davis at Sunnyside

CWAC

Othello at East Valley

Prosser at Selah

Ellensburg at Ephrata

SCACWest

La Salle at Naches Valley

Toppenish at Zillah

Nonleague

Eisenhower at Cheney

College Place at Wapato

===

Saturday, Oct. 28

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Lone Star Conference

Central Washington at Texas A&M-Kingsville, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

GNAC

Central Washington at Western Oregon, 1 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

CWAC

Selah at Ephrata, 12:30 p.m.

Prosser at East Valley, 12:30 p.m.

Ellensburg at Othello, , 12:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

CBBN

West Valley at Sunnyside, 1 p.m.

Davis at Eastmont, 2 p.m.

===

Tuesday, Oct. 31

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

CWAC

East Valley at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.

Ephrata at Ellensburg, 6:30 p.m.

Othello at Prosser, 6:30 p.m.

===

Wednesday, Nov. 1

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

NWAC East Region

Yakima Valley at Wenatchee Valley, 6 p.m.

===

Friday, Nov. 3

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

NWAC East Region

Yakima Valley at Spokane, 6 p.m.

===

Saturday, Nov. 4

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

GNAC

Central Washington at Northwest Nazarene, noon

===

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

GNAC

Alaska Fairbanks at Central Washington, 7 p.m.

===

Saturday, Nov. 11

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Lone Star Conference

Central Washington at Texas Permian Basin, noon

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

GNAC

Alaska Anchorage at Central Washington, 7 p.m.

===

Thursday, Nov. 16

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

GNAC

Central Washington at Simon Fraser, 7 p.m.

===

Saturday, Nov. 18

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

GNAC

Central Washington at Western Washington, 7 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment